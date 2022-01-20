Tanya Roberts' Hollywood Hills Home for Sale 1 Year After Her Death
Tonya Roberts' Los Angeles home has been listed for sale, just a little over a year after the actress died at age 65.
The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath Laurel Canyon home is listed at $2.999 million with the CREM Group, and is being handled by realtor Mark Cianciulli.
Described as a "former celebrity enclave," the private and gated home features floor-to-ceiling windows, a bar off the dining area, a koi pond, and a quaint walk-over bridge leading to a backyard with views of the L.A. skyline.
Photos reveal open-concept spaces, terracotta flooring, and a luxurious bathroom with a bathtub overlooking canyon views.
The listing also mentions that "some TLC [is] needed to revive [the] one of a kind" home.
Roberts — who famously starred in the James Bond film A View to a Kill and played Midge Pinciotti on That '70s Show — collapsed while walking her dogs on Dec. 24, 2020, according to multiple reports.
"With a heavy heart I can confirm the death of Tanya Roberts last night on January 4, 2021 around 9:30pm PT at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA," her rep, Mike Pingel, said in a statement.
Pingel stated that Roberts' cause of death "was from a urinary tract infection which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream."
Roberts' domestic partner, Lance O'Brien, told TMZ at the time that he planned to scatter the actress' ashes in the hills behind her home in Laurel Canyon, where she would often hike the 4-mile trail with her two dogs.
Roberts also appeared in ABC's Charlie's Angels — replacing Shelley Hack for the final season of the show in 1980 — as well as Fantasy Island, The Blues Brothers Animated Series, and Eve.
Her final role was playing Elle in the 2005 series Barbershop.