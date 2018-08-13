Tamra Judge has been hard at work renovating her Southern California home since January—and now she’s finally ready to show it off.

“Welcome to my brand new house!” the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member says in a Bravo video tour. The mom of four and her husband, Eddie, bought the sprawling 4,000-square-foot property for nearly $1.6 million, with plans to make it even more glamorous.

RELATED: Champagne Doorbells! A Robot Toilet! See All of This and More Inside the Over-the-Top Homes of the Real Housewives

“We often joke that we bought a backyard and a house came with it,” Judge says as she shows off their resort-style pool, jacuzzi, and bar area.

The visual tour takes a better look at Judge’s kitchen, which she unveiled a little bit of back in March. She admits the design of the space was inspired by her RHOC co-star and friend Meghan King Edmonds.

RELATED: Inside Meghan King Edmonds’ ‘Loving’ Neutral Nursery for her Twin Sons—There’s a Slide!

“She had a similar buffet in her kitchen,” Judge says.

While the reality star definitely had her way with most of the space, like the “pop of royal blue” in her bedroom, she did lose some fights to her husband during the decorating process.

“This was Eddie’s choice,” Judge says about their L-shaped living room couch, which she nicknamed “the cloud” because of its memory foam. “It’s a very sloppy couch. You just sink into it and have to fix the cushions all the time,” she continues. “But it’s comfortable.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Real Housewives of Orange County Go Makeup-Free For PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue

Judge also stops by one of her large walk-in closets—”Every girl loves a big closet!” she says—in which displays her shoe collection and her “everyday” clothes, while another storage space is just for her dresses.

RELATED: RHOC‘s Shannon Beador Gives a Tour of Her Corona Del Mar Home: See Which Room ‘Good Friend’ Jeff Lewis Designed in Just One Day!

Most of the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is finished, but there are still some parts that are still in need of a facelift, like the staircase leading upstairs, and the master bathroom, which, she says, is going to require a full gut job.

Judge is thrilled with the renovation results so far. “If you want to come to a pool party,” she says, “you know where to go!”