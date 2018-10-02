RHOC's Tamra Judge Sold Her Newly Renovated $1.8 Million Home in 'a Record 14 Days'

Tamra Judge‘s recently completed house is officially off the market.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to announce that her OC home, which she listed on September 13, has sold.

“Looks like we’re moving,” Judge writes. “I know what you’re thinking ‘already’ We [sic] very excited about our new house.”

Judge reposted a video from her realtor, Shelley Black of Veranda Realty, which announced that they closed the deal in “a record 14 days!”

According to the video, Judge opened escrow on the home just three days after first listing it.

“Congratulations to both my Sellers and my Buyers!” Black writes. She did not disclose the final price.

Judge and her husband, Eddie, purchased the 4000-square-foot house in December 2017, and in April 2018, they showed off their newly renovated abode in an exclusive video tour.

When she first listed the 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom property for $1.799 million in September, the RHOC star faced a lot of speculation as to why she was selling the abode so soon after completing an extensive redo.

“I love the ‘speculations’ of why we are moving. Keep them coming so you can feel like a real a– when you find out,” Judge wrote, followed by the skull emoji.

Judge has yet to expand on the reason for the move.