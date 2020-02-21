Tamra Judge has another big change coming to her life.

Weeks after news broke that she would be leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County, the mother of four has announced that she’s moving out of the 6-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home she and husband Eddie Judge share in Coto De Caza, California.

The Judges purchased the pristine property for $2 million back in October 2018, with the help of realtor Shelley Black of Veranda Realty. Black aided in the sale of the home this time around too, approaching Tamra out of the blue with a buyer for the property back in January.

“I had so much happen to me in one week,” Tamra, 52, said on Thursday’s episode of Jeff Lewis Live on Sirius XM Radio, explaining that Black’s pitch came days after she turned down Bravo’s offer to return to RHOC in a limited role.

“Our house wasn’t even on the market!” Tamra explained. “My good friend Shelley Black…she said, ‘Hey, I have somebody who wants to buy your house.’ “

Tamra Judge's new home

This isn’t the first time Black had done something like this with Tamra. The real estate agent previously approached the reality star with a buyer for her last home in Southern California home, which she sold right after finishing a major renovation.

Once again, Tamra felt the offer was too good to pass up. Tamra told Lewis, the former star of Bravo’s Flipping Out, that the buyers offer to pay $200,000 more than she had paid for it less than two years ago.

“I was like, ‘Sold!’ ” said Tamra, adding that the property is currently in escrow.

Image zoom The entryway

Image zoom Tamra's formal living room

Tamra went on to joke with Lewis, 49, about the timing of everything, stressing that it had nothing to do with her financial situation.

“Everybody’s going to be like, ‘Oh my god she can’t afford her house,’ ” she laughed.

Though her days on RHOC appear to be behind her, Tamra still has plenty keeping her busy. She and Eddie, 46, run two successful businesses — CUT Fitness, a gym in Rancho Santa Margarita, and Vena Wellness, a CBD business.

Image zoom Tamra's kitchen CA Real Estate Photography

Image zoom Tamra's dining nook and family room

She’s also the mother to four kids. She shares her three youngest — son Spencer, 19, and daughters Sidney, 21, and Sophia, 14, — with ex-husband Simon Barney, who recently revealed to PEOPLE he was undergoing treatment for stage 3 throat cancer.

Ryan Vieth, 34, Judge’s son from a previous relationship, has a 5-year-old daughter, Ava.

There may be a lot on her plate, but Tamra said on Jeff Lewis Live that the sale of her home has sparked a desire to get into a new business: house flipping.

“We’re going to start flipping,” said Tamra, noting that she worked in real estate before Housewives and still has her license. “I love it. I really miss real estate.”

Image zoom Tamra's master suite CA Real Estate Photography

As for the house she’s leaving behind, PEOPLE had a first look at it back in October 2018.

The property sits on a 9,989-square-foot private lot, nestled amid oak trees for privacy. It was completely redone before they moved in, with every detail styled by Done Decor and Maison Rose.

An open floor plan and oversized windows allow light to filter throughout the first floor living space, which includes a formal dining room, a living room with a fireplace, a family room, a walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry, an office, and an open kitchen with Carrara marble countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a large island, and eat-in nook.

Upstairs are several smaller bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as the master suite. The master bathroom contains a free-standing tub, walk-in glass shower for two, and a closet built to hold any Real Housewives‘ wardrobe.

Image zoom Tamra's master bath

Image zoom Tamra's closet CA Real Estate Photography

Image zoom Tamra's backyard

There is also impressive storage throughout, with customized closets and built-ins, garage space, and a custom bench in the eat-in kitchen area.

In the backyard, the Judges have a large grassy lawn, a patio with a BBQ, and a pool and spa area.

That’s a lot to walk away from, but Black, who also confirmed the sale on Instagram, is certainly confident Tamra and Eddie’s flipping future will be bright. “These sellers are on to fixing up and flipping another one,” she wrote in a social media post. “Stay tuned!”