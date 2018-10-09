Tamra Judge is setting the record straight about why she sold her Southern California home right after finishing a major renovation.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star disproved one theory — “It’s not haunted” — and opened up about the real reason she’s letting go of the Ladera Ranch property while visiting PEOPLE Now.

After briefly claiming “It just wasn’t a good fit for us,” she told PEOPLE exclusively, “We had a neighbor that wasn’t very nice.”

Judge added, “She didn’t want us to film there. She was causing problems with HOA [home owners association].”

Eventually, the Bravo star had enough. “I just said, you know what, we’re out of here.”

When she announced she was listing the home via her Instagram in September, Judge called out followers who were posting theories about why she was selling.

“I love the ‘speculations’ of why we are moving. Keep them coming so you can feel like a real a– when you find out,” Judge wrote, followed by the skull emoji.

The sale was a surprising decision to many considering she and her husband Eddie had just completed a renovation on the home, including a kitchen overhaul inspired by her RHOC co-star and friend Meghan King Edmonds.

Most of the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home was finished in August, but there are still some parts that are in need of a facelift, like the staircase leading to the second floor, and the master bathroom, which, she says, is going to require a full gut job.

Judge bought the sprawling 4,000-square-foot property for nearly $1.6 million and listed it for $1.8 million with Shelley Black of Veranda Realty.

“Yes, This is happening,” Judge wrote in an Instagram post touting the new listing a few weeks ago. “After a very emotional year we have decided to make a change. I love the process of remodeling & decorating and enjoyed ever step of the way. I can’t wait for you you to see what’s next. We are very excited about the next chapter of our life…. stay tuned #godisgood.”

The home sold in just 14 days.

“Looks like we’re moving,” Judge wrote on Instagram on October 2. “I know what you’re thinking ‘already’ We [sic] very excited about our new house.”

Judge reposted a video from her realtor, Shelley Black of Veranda Realty, which announced that they closed the deal in “a record 14 days!”

According to the video, Judge opened escrow on the home just three days after first listing it.

