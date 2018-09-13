Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge just listed her California home—less than a year after she finished a major renovation.

The reality star took to Instagram to announce that her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom mansion in Ladera Ranch is listed with Shelley Black of Veranda Realty for $1.799 million.

“Yes, This is happening,” Judge writes. “After a very emotional year we have decided to make a change. I love the process of remodeling & decorating and enjoyed ever step of the way. I can’t wait for you you to see what’s next. We are very excited about the next chapter of our life…. stay tuned #godisgood.”

Shelley Black, Veranda Realty

She also addressed others’ theories as to why she has listed her home.

“I love the ‘speculations’ of why we are moving. Keep them coming so you can feel like a real a– when you find out,” Judge wrote, followed by the skull emoji.

Shelley Black, Veranda Realty

Judge and her husband, Eddie, purchased the 4000-square-foot home in December 2017, and in April 2018, they showed off their newly renovated abode in an exclusive video tour.

In March, Judge began dropping hints about her new kitchen, but unveiled the entire renovation in the clip. It features a redesigned open-concept floor plan with white cabinetry. The island is attached to a built-in breakfast table with booth-style seating, a concept inspired by her RHOC co-star and friend Meghan King Edmonds.

One of her favorite parts of the home is the sprawling back yard, which features a pool, a jacuzzi, a patio with ample seating space, and a covered outdoor kitchen and bar with a TV.

“We often joke that we bought a backyard and a house came with it,” Judge said as she showed off their resort-style outdoor space.

Shelley Black, Veranda Realty

“If you want to come to a pool party,” she added, “you know where to go!”

At the time, Judge said most of her mansion was completed, but she was still looking forward to giving the home a few cosmetic updates, like a gut renovation in the master bathroom and a redesign of the main staircase, but now those tasks will fall to the new buyer, as Judge and her family move on.