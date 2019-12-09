Tamera Mowry-Housley Picks the Best Gifts for Everyone on Your Holiday List

Tamera Mowry-Housley's Holiday Gift Picks
The Real co-host and mom of two shares her favorite gift ideas for everyone on your list — from the best holiday hostess to a new parent. Shop her favorite adults-only party game, baby blanket and $4(!) stocking stuffer.
This Works Scent Well Portable Oil Diffuser
“I love this little guy! You can take it everywhere and add a sense of calm and serenity wherever you are.”
Buy It! $102, thisworks.com
Cards Against Humanity
“The title of this game says it all! It’s wildly inappropriate, and a fun gift for the adults. It makes for a playful holiday party gift, and often gets opened up right then and there. We love having this in our Housley Napa Valley tasting room for guests to play!”
Buy It! $25, cardsagainsthumanity.com
Champagne and Chocolate Gift Set
“Sometimes you don’t get to see everyone that you want to over the holidays. When that happens, I like to send a special little something anyways! Wine.com has some wonderful gift options like this bottle of Brut and Godiva chocolates.”
Buy It! $100, wine.com
Sam’s Natural Hard Working Man’s Hygiene Kit
“A gift for him! This has pretty much everything a man might need, like cleansers, moisturizers and deoderant. This particular kit is handmade in USA too.”
Buy It! $30, samsnatural.com
Amazon Echo Dot
“Thank goodness for Amazon Prime! It’s always a good place to start shopping for your last-minute gifts. The Echo dot is a great little device that is hands-free and voice-controlled with a small built-in speaker, perfect for listing to music — It can also connect to your speakers or headphones over Bluetooth.”
Buy It! $25, amazon.com
Olivia Burton watch
“I love Olivia’s watches! They are so beautiful and classy.”
Buy It! $125 oliviaburton.com
Pipette Baby Wipes
“The most useful stocking stuffer! I use these for everything — cleaning my kids’ messy hands, messy mouths, wiping things down, you name it These are the best.”
Buy It! $4, pipettebaby.com
Herbivore Botanicals Lip Conditioner
“One of my everyday beauty essentials! This makes my lips so soft.”
Buy It! $22, herbivorebotanicals.com
Leather Phone Sleeve
“One more for the guys! When going for a simple gift like a phone case, try something that will really match his style. A leather phone sleeve is for the guy who wants something sleek but not too flashy.”
Buy It! $115, storyleather.com
Aden + Anais Baby Blanket
“For those with little ones! These are so soft and were one of my favorite things when Aden and Ariah were babies.”
Buy It! $38, adenandanais.com