Tamera Mowry-Housley Picks the Best Gifts for Everyone on Your Holiday List

By Mackenzie Schmidt
December 09, 2019 03:39 PM

1 of 11

Tamera Mowry-Housley's Holiday Gift Picks

Getty Images

The Real co-host and mom of two shares her favorite gift ideas for everyone on your list — from the best holiday hostess to a new parent. Shop her favorite adults-only party game, baby blanket and $4(!) stocking stuffer.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

This Works Scent Well Portable Oil Diffuser 

“I love this little guy! You can take it everywhere and add a sense of calm and serenity wherever you are.”

Buy It! $102, thisworks.com

3 of 11

Cards Against Humanity

“The title of this game says it all! It’s wildly inappropriate, and a fun gift for the adults. It makes for a playful holiday party gift, and often gets opened up right then and there. We love having this in our Housley Napa Valley tasting room for guests to play!” 

Buy It! $25, cardsagainsthumanity.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Champagne and Chocolate Gift Set

“Sometimes you don’t get to see everyone that you want to over the holidays. When that happens, I like to send a special little something anyways! Wine.com has some wonderful gift options like this bottle of Brut and Godiva chocolates.”

Buy It! $100, wine.com

Advertisement

5 of 11

Sam’s Natural Hard Working Man’s Hygiene Kit  

“A gift for him! This has pretty much everything a man might need, like cleansers, moisturizers and deoderant. This particular kit is handmade in USA too.”

Buy It! $30, samsnatural.com

6 of 11

Amazon Echo Dot

“Thank goodness for Amazon Prime! It’s always a good place to start shopping for your last-minute gifts. The Echo dot is a great little device that is hands-free and voice-controlled with a small built-in speaker, perfect for listing to music — It can also connect to your speakers or headphones over Bluetooth.” 

Buy It! $25, amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Olivia Burton watch

“I love Olivia’s watches! They are so beautiful and classy.”

Buy It! $125 oliviaburton.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Pipette Baby Wipes

Pipette

“The most useful stocking stuffer! I use these for everything — cleaning my kids’ messy hands, messy mouths, wiping things down, you name it These are the best.”

Buy It! $4, pipettebaby.com

 

Advertisement

9 of 11

Herbivore Botanicals Lip Conditioner

“One of my everyday beauty essentials! This makes my lips so soft.”

Buy It! $22, herbivorebotanicals.com

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Leather Phone Sleeve 

“One more for the guys! When going for a simple gift like a phone case, try something that will really match his style. A leather phone sleeve is for the guy who wants something sleek but not too flashy.”

Buy It! $115, storyleather.com

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

Aden + Anais Baby Blanket

“For those with little ones! These are so soft and were one of my favorite things when Aden and Ariah were babies.”

Buy It! $38, adenandanais.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.