Take a Video Tour of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's $34 Million Boston Mansion

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen‘s $34 million mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts, is still on the market, and their realtor just shared a new video showcasing never-before-seen rooms in the couple’s luxurious home. The property is currently listed with Beth Dickerson of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

The footage takes viewers on a full virtual tour of the 9,716-square-foot property, including the couple’s master bedroom and their three children’s rooms.

Brady, 42 and Bündchen, 39, share 7-year-old daughter Vivian and 10-year-old son Benjamin. The New England Patriots quarterback is also father to 12-year-old son John Edward Thomas with ex Bridget Moynahan.

In the footage, fans will see that the boys appear to share a room together, while Vivian claims her own space. Both children’s rooms come with a secret elevated hangout area reached by climbing a ladder.

The video also takes viewers through the couple’s master bedroom, office spaces, bathrooms, dining rooms, children’s play area, living rooms and two kitchens.

It later shows off the fully equipped gym and spa, which includes a massage table, sauna and meditation space.

In October, Brady and Bündchen re-listed their five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home for $33.9 million— a $5.6 million price cut from the original $39.5 million asking price from when they first listed it back in August.

Outside, the property features a sprawling green lawn and a stone driveway that can fit 20 cars. It also boasts a large, tiled in-ground pool in the backyard, as well as an organic herb and vegetable garden.

Inside, the foyer leads to the dining room, living room and the double kitchens — an eat-in kitchen with a large island and a chef’s kitchen, all shown in the new video.

Fans also get an inside look at the additional barn-style guest house, which features a yoga studio, a bathroom and a sleeping loft.

Most of the spaces within the mansion feature high ceilings, large windows and exposed wooden beams, giving the property and open-air feel and plenty of natural light.

The Brookline location is only a short drive away from the city of Boston, Fenway Park and Harvard University. It’s about 25 miles from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, where the Patriots play.

Brady’s fate in the NFL remains a mystery. He will be a free agent on March 18.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Bündchen said that she too is eager to learn what city her husband will be playing in: “Well, I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year, but I don’t know that yet,” she said.

In response to a question about how she liked living in New England, she replied, “Yes, I love it. I’ve been living there for 12 years. My kids love it, they love the snow. As a Brazilian, I have a little bit harder time with the cold, but I really can appreciate the beauty of the seasons there.”

The couple reportedly moved their family from Massachusetts to Greenwich, Connecticut last month.

Bündchen previously showed off several areas of the house in a “73 Questions” video for Vogue.

In the video, she shows off her barn/home office, explaining, “This is my sanctuary where I spend most of my time.” It’s also where she keeps her collection of crystals.

The house is also very tidy. Asked what her vice is, she says “organizing.” And her pet peeve? “I can’t stand messy places.”

But she doesn’t just have a hand in the upkeep. If she wasn’t a global supermodel, Bündchen says she would like to be an interior designer or an architect. She doesn’t say if she used a designer in this house, but in the couple’s former home they worked with Landry Design Group, and Joan Behnke & Assoc.

The Bündchen-Bradys’ former L.A. property, which they sold to Dr. Dre for a reported $40 million, was published in Architectural Digest in 2013 in a feature that detailed everything from their walk-in closet to their backyard chicken coop. But the couple’s other houses — they also have a place in Costa Rica and an apartment in New York City — have rarely, if ever, been shared publicly.