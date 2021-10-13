Take a Look Inside Selling Sunset's Swanky New Offices: 'This is a Dream Spot'

If we've learned one thing about Selling Sunset, it's that there's no such thing as too luxurious!

Oppenheim Group co-founder and one of the hit show's stars, Jason Oppenheim, recently revealed to archdigest.com that his company had opened a new office in Newport Beach, south of the L.A. location, in Orange County, Calif. The hit Netflix reality show's upcoming fourth season is expected to premiere this fall with returning cast members Heather Rae Young, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and some new faces. In the meantime, fans can take a peek inside their extravagant new space.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jason, 44, told AD he made the decision to bring the Oppenheim Group to the upscale, coastal city after he saw its luxury real estate market "really expand and blossom."

See Inside the Oppenheim Group’s Newport Beach Office Before Selling Sunset Returns Credit: Noel Kleinman

The ritzy new building is a former bank so spacious, it takes up an entire block, and even features a vault! Jason admitted it cost a pretty penny to lease, but he couldn't let a space this perfect slip away.

"I looked inside that building and was like, I don't really care how much it costs to rent this or how much it costs to build out. This is a dream spot. I will never again be able to find a spot like this," he said.

Selling Sunset Selling Sunset cast | Credit: Lindy Lin/NETFLIX

To bring the industrial-feeling space to life, he enlisted the help of his close friends, husband-and-wife Alex Becheru and Alice Kwan Becheru. The duo specializes in staging homes through their White Glove Estates real estate business.

The pair was tasked with turning the brick-covered space into an office that was cozy and welcoming, yet hip and modern enough for him and his employees to consider their "home away from home."

Glamorous pink velvet couches, an on-site gym equipped with a steam shower, and a swanky orange pool table are just some of things Kwan Becheru incorporated into the new office to add the Oppenheim touch.

RELATED VIDEO: Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Shows Off His $5.1M L.A. Mansion's 'Gothic' Hollywood Makeover

The broker, who recently revealed he's dating his co-star Chrishell Stause, made it a point to add pops of color, so he recruited artists James Goldcrown and Mr. Brainwash. The former also painted a huge mural on the side of the brick-covered building.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

But, to really tie in the space, Jason insisted on incorporating a few iconic elements into the Newport Beach location. The infamous bell, which realtors ring when they've closed a huge deal, and more importantly, the friendship and companionship that comes with working with such a tight knit group.

He told AD, "We hang out a lot together when I'm down here, similar to my experience in L.A. I've become good friends with a lot of these agents, and I have to say that the success of the office has far exceeded my expectations."

To read more about the Oppenheim Group's new office and see all the photos, visit archdigest.com.