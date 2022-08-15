Shoppers Say They're 'Blown Away' by This Mini Dehumidifier That's on Sale at Amazon Right Now

“[It] works as well as my old $150 dehumidifier”

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Tabyik Dehumidifier
Photo: Amazon

Many of those handling the brutal heat these days may also be up against an even more serious foe: humidity. If it feels near impossible to reduce the humidity in your bathroom, bedroom, or basement for a comfortable living space, it's time to consider a dehumidifier.

While many models can take up way too much space, or are tough to budget for, this Tabyik Dehumidifier solves both problems. It's a compact device perfect for small spaces, and it's affordable too, especially now while it's on sale for just $44.

The compact device weighs just over two pounds and is small enough to fit on a shelf or desk, rather than taking up valuable floor space. The 1,000-milliliter tank still allows for great collection capacity, though. Then, once it's getting full, the device automatically stops pulling in more water from the air and starts blinking a red light so you know it's ready to be emptied.

Tabyik Dehumidifier
Amazon

Buy It! Tabyik Dehumidifier, $44.39 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

It's extremely quiet, providing barely-there white noise, and you can also opt to turn on one of its seven-colored light options to act as a nightlight or mood lighting. The dehumidifier is perfect for a single room, easily pulling excess moisture from a bathroom, bedroom, or storage area, to make a better living space for you and keep your space from getting musty or moldy.

The dehumidifier is smaller than many other models, and thus doesn't work quite as fast, but it still manages to pull an impressive 450 milliliters of water from the air in a one-day period. The clear tank lets you see the water levels in real time, and it's also a breeze to remove for dumping water and cleaning.

Reviewers are standing behind this device, calling it a "champion of a robot." Another reviewer said they were "blown away" and added that the "tank seemed to also fill up faster" compared to other dehumidifiers.

Additionally, other reviewers are sharing genius uses for the device, with one noting: "I bought this product to place under my kitchen sink to dry up areas I could not reach behind/under cabinets, after a feed to an ice maker sprung a leak overnight. I wanted something I can leave on 24 [hours], 7 [days a week]…[and that] expedites the drying."

Shoppers agree it's "perfect for small spaces" too, while another reviewer attested, "[it] works as well as my old $150 dehumidifier."

And considering it's on sale for just $44, it seems like the perfect time to try the Tabyik Dehumidifier out for yourself.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Dehumidifier for Home and Basements
This Dehumidifier 'Pulls Out a Ridiculous Amount of Water Daily,' According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale
Light 'N' Easy Steam Mop Cleaners 5-in-1 with Detachable Handheld Unit
'Deep Cleaning Made Easy': Amazon Shoppers Are Praising This Steam Mop — and It's 47% Off Right Now
Lasko Household Tower Fan
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Blown Away' by This Powerful Tower Fan — and It's on Sale Right Now
Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
Shoppers Love Bringing This Air Purifier with Them on the Go — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Shark Vacuum
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Shark Stick Vacuum They Use 'Every Day,' and It's on Sale
Xiebro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
A $670 Robot Vacuum and Mop That 'Does a Better Job' Than Roomba, Per Shoppers, Is Now Just $150 at Amazon
Tower Fans Roundup
Stay Cool and Save with These Customer-Loved Tower Fans, All on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Honeywell fan sale
Even Hot Sleepers Say This Best-Selling Tower Fan Gives Them 'a Really Good Night's Sleep' — and It's on Sale
Steam Mop Tout
The Steam Mop That Takes 'Dirt and Grime Right Off' Floors Is 44% Off at Amazon Today
AMMSUN 13" Beach Umbrella Table Tray
This Handy Attachment Turns Any Outdoor Umbrella into a Side Table for Your Drinks — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Waykar 2000 Sq. Ft Dehumidifier for Home and Basements
Amazon Shoppers Say This Dehumidifier Keeps Their Home Mold-Free, Even in the Summer, and It's on Sale
R.W.Flame Ice Maker
Reviewers Say This Ice Maker Is 'Wonderful During a Heat Wave' — and It's on Sale for Just $91
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control
Amazon Shoppers Say This Portable Air Conditioner Cools Off a Room 'Within Minutes,' and It's on Sale
hOmeLabs 1,500 Sq. Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier for Medium to Large Rooms and Basements
Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Dehumidifier Fixed Their Problems on 'the First Day,' and It's 32% Off
Air Purifier For Home
Amazon Shoppers Dealing with 'Constant Congestion' Rave About This Air Purifier, and It's on Sale Now for $56
Zoker Cordless Vacuum
Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Has 'Outstanding Battery Power,' and It's Currently 78% Off