Shoppers Say They're 'Blown Away' by This Mini Dehumidifier That's on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Many of those handling the brutal heat these days may also be up against an even more serious foe: humidity. If it feels near impossible to reduce the humidity in your bathroom, bedroom, or basement for a comfortable living space, it's time to consider a dehumidifier.

While many models can take up way too much space, or are tough to budget for, this Tabyik Dehumidifier solves both problems. It's a compact device perfect for small spaces, and it's affordable too, especially now while it's on sale for just $44.

The compact device weighs just over two pounds and is small enough to fit on a shelf or desk, rather than taking up valuable floor space. The 1,000-milliliter tank still allows for great collection capacity, though. Then, once it's getting full, the device automatically stops pulling in more water from the air and starts blinking a red light so you know it's ready to be emptied.

It's extremely quiet, providing barely-there white noise, and you can also opt to turn on one of its seven-colored light options to act as a nightlight or mood lighting. The dehumidifier is perfect for a single room, easily pulling excess moisture from a bathroom, bedroom, or storage area, to make a better living space for you and keep your space from getting musty or moldy.

The dehumidifier is smaller than many other models, and thus doesn't work quite as fast, but it still manages to pull an impressive 450 milliliters of water from the air in a one-day period. The clear tank lets you see the water levels in real time, and it's also a breeze to remove for dumping water and cleaning.

Reviewers are standing behind this device, calling it a "champion of a robot." Another reviewer said they were "blown away" and added that the "tank seemed to also fill up faster" compared to other dehumidifiers.

Additionally, other reviewers are sharing genius uses for the device, with one noting: "I bought this product to place under my kitchen sink to dry up areas I could not reach behind/under cabinets, after a feed to an ice maker sprung a leak overnight. I wanted something I can leave on 24 [hours], 7 [days a week]…[and that] expedites the drying."

Shoppers agree it's "perfect for small spaces" too, while another reviewer attested, "[it] works as well as my old $150 dehumidifier."

And considering it's on sale for just $44, it seems like the perfect time to try the Tabyik Dehumidifier out for yourself.

