This Dehumidifier Removes So Much Moisture, It's Like a 'Magic Trick' — and It's on Sale

“For a small space, we found this dehumidifier really made a difference”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 20, 2023 10:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dehumidifier Tout
Photo: People

With high temperatures on the horizon, we're greeted with those humid days where blasting a confluence of tower fans and air conditioning doesn't thwart the thick air. The solution? Grabbing a dehumidifier, which is sure to trap and remove any excess moisture lingering in the air.

Enter the Tabyik 35-Ounce Dehumidifier, which currently has double discounts at Amazon. The highly efficient dehumidifier is designed to collect a maximum of 16 ounces of water in just 24 hours with just the press of a single button. It's super quiet — so it won't disturb you while you sleep — and since it's portable and lightweight, it's easy to move from room to room. You can place the dehumidifier just about anywhere, including the bathroom, bedroom, basement, and even a closet.

Along with removing excess dampness, the dehumidifier is capable of capturing unpleasant odors as well. It also comes with a number of safety features, including an auto shut-off setting that prevents the device from overflowing. If you notice that the dehumidifier is no longer working properly, just remove the filter, clean it, and place it back in.

Dehumidifiers,TABYIK 35 OZ Dehumidifier
Amazon

Buy It! Tabyik 35-Ounce Dehumidifier, $41.39 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given the dehumidifier a five-star rating, with users explaining that they were "shocked" to see how much water was removed "in just three days." One reviewer said, "I am very amazed at how well it sucks up that much water that you would think it was a magic trick," while another added: "For a small space, we found this dehumidifier really made a difference."

A third reviewer wrote, "I've had this for over a month, and I can attest that it works very well." They added: "I have a really small room [that] tends to get humid very quickly, resulting in unwanted mold growing everywhere. After having this dehumidifier, I no longer have to worry about that problem."

Head to Amazon to get the Tabyik 35-Ounce Dehumidifier while it's on sale.

Jen Garner + Reese white button down TOUT
Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen Broke Out the Classic Shirt That Every Person Should Have in Their Wardrobe
Amazon Coachella Fashion tout
Amazon Has Tons of Coachella-Ready Fashion You Can Wear All Summer Long
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
Kate Middleton's Timeless Longchamp Tote Bag Is Going for $90 at This Secret Flash Sale
