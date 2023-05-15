Lifestyle Home Tabitha Brown's New Target Collection Is All About Outdoor Entertaining — and the Best Finds Start at $3 Including bright throw pillows, poolside accessories, and an 82-inch inflatable projector screen By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Instagram Ali Faccenda is a Partnerships Commerce Writer for Dotdash Meredith brands such as People, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple and has, prior to this role, written freelance content for Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens. She writes across a variety of categories in the shopping space, such as beauty, fashion, lifestyle, home, and more. Ali was previously a freelancer and full-time commerce writer at BuzzFeed for three years and produced short-form video content that garnered millions of views for their social platforms like Tasty and As/Is. We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Summer weather paves the way for more time spent outdoors, and for some, that also includes hosting barbecues and poolside hangs. If you're looking for bright and colorful home entertaining essentials to liven up your gatherings, you'll want to check out Tabitha Brown's exclusive outdoor entertaining collection at Target. The just-released summer collection is exploding with color. You'll find plates, pool floats, throw pillows, and more in a variety of fun tropical hues and patterns designed by the actress and content creator that simply embody summer. Plus, prices start at just $3. This collection is only available for a limited time, so be sure to head over to Target before items sell out. Shop Tabitha Brown's Outdoor Entertaining Collection Tabitha Brown for Target Bean Bag Toss Game, $100 Tabitha Brown for Target Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen, $100 Tabitha Brown for Target Outdoor Floor Cushion, $50 Tabitha Brown for Target Outdoor Lounge Mat, $60 Tabitha Brown for Target 20-Ounce Acrylic Tall Tumbler Yellow, $3 Tabitha Brown for Target Grilling Tool Set with Fabric Sleeve, $35 Tabitha Brown for Target Palm Outdoor Throw Pillow, $25 Tabitha Brown for Target Portable Speaker, $40 Tabitha Brown for Target Melamine Salad Plate, $3 Tabitha Brown for Target "Life Is a Peach" Beach Towel, $20 This Best-Selling Portable Grill That's Great for 'Camping' and 'Beach Trips' Is on Sale for Only $21 Right Now Brown truly thought of everything under the sun that could make for one epic outdoor gathering. Don't have a pool? No problem. Peruse activity sets like this Bean Bag Toss Game in an eye-popping pattern and this wow-worthy Outdoor Inflatable Movie Screen that's 82 inches wide to project your favorite movies, TV shows, and more. Target Buy It! Tabitha Brown for Target Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen, $100; target.com And if you're also pondering how to host a movie night without a seating area, Brown's got you covered there as well. These peach-patterned floor cushions are made with water-repellant fabric making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. If you want a seating option that guests can sprawl out on, opt for the outdoor lounge mat that can be spot cleaned if anyone happens to spill on it. Target Buy It! Tabitha Brown for Target Outdoor Floor Cushion, $50; target.com Channel your inner grill master and impress guests with not only your cooking skills but your tableware, too. Some of our favorite finds include these acrylic tumblers that look way more expensive than they are — they're a steal at $3 each — and they're a great alternative to glass if anyone happens to be enjoying a drink by the pool. Target Buy It! Tabitha Brown for Target 20-Ounce Acrylic Tall Tumbler Yellow, $3; target.com Tackle cooking time with this four-in-one grill set that comes with a fork, grilling turner, tongs, and a black brush to jumpstart your summer barbecues, plus a colorful carrying case for storage. The fork is perfect for picking up and serving hot dogs and sausages, the grilling turner for burgers, the tongs for veggies and chicken, and the black brush will come in handy for coating meats in marinades and sauces. Target Buy It! Tabitha Brown for Target Grilling Tool Set with Fabric Sleeve, $35; target.com Keep scrolling for more of our top picks that will elevate all your summer parties from the Tabitha Brown outdoor entertaining collection, available exclusively at Target. Target Buy It! Tabitha Brown for Target Portable Speaker, $40; target.com Target Buy It! Tabitha Brown for Target Melamine Salad Plate, $3; target.com Target Buy It! Tabitha Brown for Target Palm Outdoor Throw Pillow, $25; target.com Target Buy It! Tabitha Brown for Target Inflatable Palm Pool Float, $25; target.com Target Buy It! Tabitha Brown for Target ″Life Is a Peach″ Beach Towel, $20; target.com Target Buy It! Tabitha Brown for Target Bean Bag Toss Game, $100; target.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 