T-Pain Called Out Delta Airlines and They Clapped Back in an Epic Way: 'Delta Lit'

T-Pain wasn’t a fan of the sad songs coming through the speakers while he was boarding and taxiing on the runway during a recent Delta flight.

The rapper took to Twitter to express his concerns about the musical selections, which he says he sometimes has to hear a few times in a day because of his frequent travels.

“@Delta we gotta change these boarding/taxiing songs more often guys,” he wrote. “All of Us Million milers (quick brag) have to hear these same joints multiple times a day. I gotta go perform in the Staples Center in a minute and Adele just put me in the weirdest mood. Now I’m crying. Thanx.”

The airline teasingly clapped back at the rapper, pointing out that not every moment is fit for T-Pain’s music.

“Our boarding/taxing songs are intended to provide a relaxing experience,” Delta wrote. “Can you imagine what would ensue if we played “buy u a drank” (a personal fave), with everyone snappin’ their fingers and what not? We’d never get anywhere on time. Necessary sacrifices, Mr. Pain.”

RELATED: Baggage Handlers at Heathrow Airport Honor Freddie Mercury—Who Once Worked the Same Job

Our boarding/taxing songs are intended to provide a relaxing experience. Can you imagine what would ensue if we played “buy u a drank” (a personal fave), with everyone snappin’ their fingers and what not? We’d never get anywhere on time. Necessary sacrifices, Mr. Pain. *HBN — Delta (@Delta) September 29, 2018

“Touché,” T-Pain responded. “Understandable.”

However, when he boarded a flight on Saturday, the rapper was in for a personal surprise. When the plane landed in Los Angeles, the flight attendants started playing one of his songs through the speakers.

WATCH THIS: Delta Responds to Ann Coulter’s Blasts on Twitter

“We just landing back in Atlanta from LAX and @delta decided they wanna show out and starts blastin’ ‘Buy u a drank’ over the speakers in the plane,” he captioned a video of the experience on Instagram.

In the video, a flight attendant dances to the song while T-Pain sits in his seat giggling listening to the song. “That’s all for you,” an employee says.

“Delta came through,” T-Pain says in the video. “Delta lit.”

RELATED: Vanilla Ice Feeling Fine After Being Quarantined on Emirates Plane Struck by Mysterious Illness

However, after the fact, the rapper admitted that the song did have the opposite impact on him than typical landing, boarding and taxiing music is supposed to, and it didn’t keep him calm or make him want to exit the plane.

“Not gon lie it felt pretty damn cool. Made me chuckle like a lil girl. s— was wild loud too,” he wrote. “Big thank you to @delta and the super solid flight attendants for getting the flight lit. @delta I see what you mean. I didn’t wanna get off the plane. Solid facts.”