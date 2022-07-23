Shoppers Say They Use This Cordless Vacuum 'Daily,' and It's Under $90 Right Now at Amazon

The vacuum can be used on a slew of surfaces, including hardwood floors, carpets, car interiors, and upholstered items. You can even transform the device into a smaller handheld vacuum, and it comes with two additional accessories, including a crevice tool and multi-brush, allowing you to target specific places around the house like in-between couch cushions and the tips of drapes. Plus, the vacuum is super quiet and can run for up to 40 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged.