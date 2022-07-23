Shoppers Say They Use This Cordless Vacuum 'Daily,' and It's Under $90 Right Now at Amazon
Cleaning the house is hardly what anyone would call fun, but it can certainly be made easier with the right tools. Rather than yank out a corded vacuum cleaner every time you need to clean up a mess, reach for a handy stick vacuum that's lightweight, powerful, and sure to pick up every piece of dirt.
Amazon shoppers recommend the Syvio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — and it's currently 55 percent off. The vacuum can hit suction speeds up to 22,000 pascals, easily sucking up dirt, debris, pet hair, and other particles. Complete with a HEPA filter, the vacuum can trap up to 99.98 percent of dust and other allergens, making it easier to breathe indoors. Plus, the base is constructed with 11 LED lights, allowing you to more clearly see any hiding dirt.
The vacuum can be used on a slew of surfaces, including hardwood floors, carpets, car interiors, and upholstered items. You can even transform the device into a smaller handheld vacuum, and it comes with two additional accessories, including a crevice tool and multi-brush, allowing you to target specific places around the house like in-between couch cushions and the tips of drapes. Plus, the vacuum is super quiet and can run for up to 40 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged.
Buy It! Syvio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $89.24 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this cordless vacuum cleaner, with many noting that it's a "winner" and "lightweight." One user said, "I can never stop telling people about this vacuum," while another wrote: "I was shocked it's better than the big brand names."
One user expressed, "It's very lightweight and cheaper than more expensive brands." They explained that their house is mostly tile with a few rugs here and there, and this vacuum cleaner is "great for going from floor to carpet." They finished off by saying: "We charge it maybe once a week and use it daily. Overall, highly recommend [it]. You won't be disappointed."
Head to Amazon to get the Syvio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 55 percent off.
