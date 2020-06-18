Amazon Shoppers Found a Secret Use for These Best-Selling Popsicle Molds

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer’s heavy and hot heat is an excellent excuse to make (and eat) tons of ice-cold treats. And more than a thousand Amazon shoppers have found a tool that’s not only perfect for DIY ice pops for the kids but also irresistible indulgences adults can’t stop raving about.

Frozip’s disposable popsicle molds have an impressive 4.4-star rating and more than 1,600 reviews, with many owners revealing they use them for boozy slushies and freeze pops. Amazon users say they love the convenience of the molds’ resealable opening and easy-to-read fill line that ensures the bags won’t leak.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

The bags hold about a generous 3.5 ounces of liquid and are 100 percent BPA- and phthalate-free. Plus, they come with a collapsible funnel for fuss-free filling. Simply top off the molds with your favorite fruit juice, yogurt, smoothie, or adult beverage (for anyone over 21), zip them up, and freeze for a refreshing afternoon snack or post-dinner treat.

The Frozip disposable popsicle molds are currently the online retailer’s number-one best-selling ice pop mold, and hundreds of reviewers confirm they’re easy to fill, leak-resistant, and fun for all ages.

“These are perfect,” one wrote. “I had family over, and I made juice pops for the kids and boozy pops for the adults. They were a hit!”

Another added, “The funnel makes filling them much easier and I've had no problems with the zip top not holding or the bags leaking, even when I wash them off before freezing and slosh them back and forth to get the diced fruit in them throughout the whole pop. I thought they felt kinda flimsy when I opened the package but they are tougher than they look!”

The pack of 125 molds costs just $11, which is just 8 cents a pop! So what are you waiting for? Grab your own set now for the coolest way to beat the heat all summer long.

This article originally appeared on MyRecipes.