Sylvester Stallone Puts Longtime California Villa on the Market for $3.4 Million — See Inside!

Sylvester Stallone’s La Quinta, California, getaway has hit the market once again.

The spacious property near Palm Springs, which was previously listed for $4.2 million back in 2015, is up for sale again — and at a reduced price. This time around, the actor has shaved just under $900,000 off the price tag with a $3.35 million asking price. Since first picking up the property for $4.5 million in 2010, Stallone, 73, has tried to sell it numerous times over the years, including in 2011 and 2014, according to Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Although the actor has yet to sell the Mediterranean-style villa, the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home has plenty of indoor and outdoor space to offer prospective homeowners.

The two-story mansion boasts a sizable living room with high ceilings and a stone fireplace, a kitchen with a large wood-and-stone island, a wine room, as well as a dining room that opens onto a terrace.

Image zoom Sylvester Stallone's La Quinta home Doyle Terry

Image zoom Sylvester Stallone's La Quinta home Doyle Terry

Image zoom Sylvester Stallone's La Quinta home Doyle Terry

An upstairs ensuite also opens up onto a private outdoor space of its own and boasts a disappearing flat-screen television at the foot of the bed, as well as a master bath with a two-sink vanity and tub.

In addition to the numerous terraces located throughout the property, the outside area features a luxurious pool and spa flanked by palm trees, a built-in fire pit and a small creek.

Image zoom Sylvester Stallone's La Quinta home Doyle Terry

Image zoom Sylvester Stallone's La Quinta home Doyle Terry

The neighborhood is also home to a number of stars, including Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West also purchased a plot near their family members for $6.3 million in February

Ray Romano, and Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber own in the area as well, according to Variety. The actor is also the owner of an almost 20,000 sq. ft home in Los Angeles, which was originally built in 1994.