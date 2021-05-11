Sylvester Stallone Lists His Beverly Park Mansion for $85 Million — See Inside the Lavish 20-Room Home

"Both of them are really larger-than-life," A-list realtor Jade Mills, who holds the impressive listing, tells PEOPLE of the Rocky star and his wife Jennifer

Looking for a room with a view? Sylvester Stallone's Beverly Park mansion has 20 — and it's on the market for a cool $85 million.

The Rocky star, 74, connected with Beverly Hills' leading luxury real estate agent Jade Mills after his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, reached out to her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I pick up the phone one day, and this voice says, 'Jade, this is Jennifer Stallone,'" Mills tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I was absolutely thrilled to hear from her," she says, adding she's long admired the mother-of-three and Serious Skincare founder. "She's a very, very successful woman with her skincare products. She's also an interior designer. So I was just really in awe of her. Both of them are really larger-than-life people."

Sylvester Stallone Home for Sale Credit: Anthony Barcelo/Barcelo Photography

Mills, who is the top-ranked agent globally for Coldwell Banker, took on the project alongside agent Kurt Rappaport, whom the couple was already in touch with.

The sprawling property, which was previously listed with Hilton & Hyland for $110 million, is situated on 3.5 acres of land, and boasts magnificent views of the surrounding hills set against the glittering backdrop of Los Angeles.

Sylvester Stallone Home for Sale Credit: Anthony Barcelo/Barcelo Photography

The 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom and 3-half-bathroom home was first built in 1994 by architect Edward Granzbach, and covers 21,000 sq. ft.

Sylvester Stallone Home for Sale Credit: Anthony Barcelo/Barcelo Photography

Located in North Beverly Park, one of L.A.'s most exclusive and star-studded neighborhoods, the Mediterranean-style home is set apart by its extensive city and canyon views, says Mills. "A lot of these homes in Beverly Park are big, beautiful homes but don't have a view," she explains. "This is an exceptional home with land, and it has a view."

The lavish compound also features a two-story guesthouse designed by Richard Landry, who has worked with stars like Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady on their former L.A. home. It includes 2 en-suite bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and dining area.

Sylvester Stallone Home for Sale Credit: Anthony Barcelo/Barcelo Photography

Among the home's most notable features is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the gym.

"What would you expect Rocky's gym to look like?" Mills asks. "It truly is Rocky's gym, even though I'm sure the whole family uses it." The couple are parents to daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, while Sly is also dad to sons Seargeoh and the late Sage Stallone from his first marriage.

Sylvester Stallone Home for Sale Credit: Anthony Barcelo/Barcelo Photography

Sylvester Stallone Home for Sale Credit: Anthony Barcelo/Barcelo Photography

Beyond the gym, other unique amenities include a screening room, a cigar room, and a custom bar. "It's exquisite," says Mills. "The best bar in town!"

Rocky fans will also be taken with the actor's spacious office, which displays statues, trophies, action figures and more memorabilia from both the Rocky and Rambo franchises.

Sylvester Stallone Home for Sale Credit: Anthony Barcelo/Barcelo Photography

French doors allow for the rooms to be bathed in natural light, and offer seamless vistas throughout the house. The two main bathrooms are also particularly grand, adds Mills.

"His is very much like him," she explains. "It's beautiful wood, and his sauna has a TV." As for Jennifer's adjacent bathroom, it's "gorgeous and large," and most enviably, "she has the closet that we all want," Mills adds.

Sylvester Stallone Home for Sale Credit: Anthony Barcelo/Barcelo Photography

Something else we all want? The Stallones' jaw-dropping infinity pool and spa, which look out over the stunning view.

The property also includes an 8-car garage and an art studio — Sly himself is a painter, and has a number of his own works hung up in his home in addition to pieces by other famous artists (including one painting by Kerry James Marshall).

Sylvester Stallone Home for Sale Credit: Anthony Barcelo/Barcelo Photography

The home, which sits at the end of a long cul-de-sac, offers ample privacy, Mills says. "It's double gated. You're gated within the community, and then, again, when you get to the house, you're gated." The winding driveway makes for a beautiful first impression as you approach the house, which she adds is wonderful for entertaining and feels surprisingly homey.