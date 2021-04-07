This TikTok-Famous Gadget with More Than 18 Million Views Is Practically Made for Heavy Sleepers

The Bluetooth-enabled gadget is easy to sync with a variety of devices. To pair with your smartphone, download the SwitchBot app and connect to the internet — this will let you control and schedule the curtains from your phone as you please. If you have a voice assistant, like an Amazon Alexa or a Google Assistant, log in to the device's hub, and search for the SwitchBot skill. Once you're signed in, you'll be able to use voice activation to call out when you want the curtains to move. If you're not feeling technologically inclined, simply use the remote control (it's included with your purchase!) to draw the curtains open and shut.