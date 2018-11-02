Sweet Home's Jennifer Welch Would 'Never Hire' BFF Angie 'Pumps' Sullivan: 'She'd Be a Nightmare'

Jennifer Welch gets by with a little help from her friends — but she knows where to draw the line.

The interior designer and star of Bravo’s Sweet Home Oklahoma is back with a new series, Sweet Home, which follows the Oklahoma City business owner and the employees at her company, Jennifer Welch Designs, as they navigate the ups and downs (and literal tornadoes!) of transforming lackluster homes and offices into luxurious new spaces.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

PEOPLE has an exclusive clip from the show ahead of its debut on Nov. 2.

This time around, Welsh has brought on a trio of millennial women to work alongside her, including office manager Sabah Khan, interior design associate Sarah Moll, and project manager Alex Hodges. And while her staff has changed, her closest companions have not: quirky best friend (and fellow Bravo star) Angie “Pumps” Sullivan is back with her signature humor, as well as Welsh’s ex-husband Josh, with whom she lives and co-parents their two sons.

“Pumps is still Pumps,” the design guru says affectionately of her longtime best friend in the clip. “We are like sisters.”

Despite their close bond and the design jargon that Pumps has proudly picked up, Welch, who has 20 years of experience in the field, is determined to keep her bestie separate from her business.

“I would never hire Pumps,” she swears. “She would take her bra off in client meetings, she would have to go out and have 95,000 smokes… she’d be a nightmare,” Welsh deadpans, as Pumps nods her head in agreement beside her.

“I think it’s better that we have our separate careers,” Pumps chimes in. “I agree,” Welsh adds.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

With her ride-or-die on board for moral support and comic relief, Welch continues to tackle “bigger and better projects,” ranging from mansions to law firms to oil companies. Each episode centers on a unique space, which Welch and her team reimagine and revitalize.

Sweet Home is one of three new design shows Bravo is launching this fall. All will air on their new Friday block of shows.

Buying it Blind follows six couples who buy and renovate their new home without ever setting foot inside with help from a team of experts, and Get a Room with Carson & Thom is a makeover series lead by Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alums Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia.

Sweet Home premieres Friday, Nov. 2 (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.