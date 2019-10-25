Sweet Home Alabama's Josh Lucas Lists Eco-Friendly L.A. Estate for $2.3M — See Inside!

Image zoom Listing Zen for Sotheby’s International Realty; Inset: Kevin Winter/Getty

Josh Lucas is ready to say goodbye to his sweet home in L.A.

The 48-year-old actor and father of one, best known as the heartthrob in Reese Witherspoon’s 2002 rom-com, is letting go of his 2,835-square-foot Laurel Canyon abode for $2,298,000. The property is listed with Jacqueline Tager of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom single family home was built in 1924 but was recently renovated by Interform Architecture. It uses “exclusively green, eco-friendly design principles,” according to the listing, which also states the home is “at the forefront of the low-carbon and sustainability movement.”

A gated courtyard provides an entry into the modern home, creating a barrier between the house and the street — perfect for providing privacy. Jim Morrison and Janis Joplin are rumored to have stayed at the property at one point, the listing description states.

Inside, guests are met with a spacious living room and dining room. A sleek eat-in kitchen is also located on the main floor. Neutral colors are used throughout the space, maintaining its chic, understated atmosphere.

Floor-to-ceiling doors on the ground level lead out to the backyard, where a massive patio, saltwater pool, entertaining space and spa can be found.

The second floor of the home is taken up entirely by the master suite, which leads out to a private, wrap-around balcony with views of the nearby Hollywood Hills. Two other ensuite bedrooms can be found on the other floors of the house.

Lucas has lived in the home for at least six years, as Realtor.com reported in April 2012 that Lucas was looking to lease the home for $10,000 a month.