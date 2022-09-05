These Reusable Dish Cloths Have Shoppers Abandoning Paper Towels — and They're on Sale at Amazon for $18

They’re odor-resistant and multifunctional 

By
Sarah Toscano
Sarah Toscano
Sarah Toscano

Published on September 5, 2022 10:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Swedish Wholesale Reusable Cellulose Sponge Dish Cloth
Photo: Amazon

Household chores can be tasking — but sometimes, all it takes is a minor upgrade to the products you use to lessen your daily burden.

For instance, you may want to consider swapping out the paper towels and sponges for the customer-loved Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths, which are reusable dishcloths currently on sale at Amazon.

These reusable dishcloths are Amazon best-sellers and have more than 34,000 five-star ratings. They're made from cellulose and cotton and are highly absorbent and durable. And unlike paper towels, you get many uses out of each cloth, which means they can help you minimize waste. Plus, the reusable dishcloths don't leave behind streaks or residue.

Multiple customers acknowledge the way this product has completely transformed their chore routines. One five-star reviewer said they "have yet to tear one even when cleaning around edges of the stove and the cooking grates on the gas stovetop," while another shopper claimed they "will never go back to cloth dish clothes, sponges, paper towels."

A pack of 10 would normally cost you $25, but they're currently marked down to $18. When you average it out, that means each cloth will cost you less than $2 apiece.

Swedish Wholesale Reusable Cellulose Sponge Dish Cloth
Amazon

Buy It! Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths, $17.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

These cloths are multifunctional as well. When wet, they have a soft texture, allowing you to gently wash your counters, dishes, or anything else that needs to be scrubbed. But when they're dry, they have a rougher texture, allowing you to better scrub away those harder-to-remove stains. You can use the cloths on a range of materials, including glass, wood, marble, stainless steel, and tile. One reviewer noted they are "easy to clean up messy kitchen countertops and dishes with."

The Swedish Dish Cloths are quick to dry too, so you don't have to worry about them starting to smell. Their odor resistance has also earned them praise from shoppers: Sharing their personal experiences, a five-star reviewer wrote, "I have been using these for about a month and so far they do not smell." Another shopper said they love that the cloth's fast-drying feature "stops that icky mildew smell that cloths that take forever to dry often get."

Cleaning the clothes is an easy process, too, since you can just toss them in your washing machine or dishwasher, which customers say they love. And as if all their functional value wasn't enough, they're also available in various fun colors, including blue, yellow, and green.

If you're looking for a quick and easy way to make your cleaning routine more efficient, buy the Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths while they're on sale for $18 at Amazon.

