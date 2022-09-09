Swedish House Mafia Talk 'Affordable' IKEA Collab: 'I Wish We Had Those Products as Kids'

Swedish House Mafia is teaming up with Swedish-founded retailer, IKEA!

Speaking to PEOPLE about the collaboration, the house music supergroup shared their experience growing up with the brand in Sweden and how the retailer played "a very large role in our lives."

The two Scandinavian powerhouses joined forces to produce OBEGRÄNSAD — a limited collection that will enable the many rising creatives in music and digital arts to build their home studios at an affordable price. The products will be launched in the U.S. and globally in October 2022.

"It's a big company at home and IKEA surrounds you, not only the meatballs but also the furniture," Steve Angello told PEOPLE at the OBEGRÄNSAD launch event on Wednesday. "And we used a lot of IKEA furniture, early days to hack and build studio spaces, vinyl collections, DJ tables. So IKEA played an instrumental role in providing pieces that we could remake, basically."

Courtesy of IKEA

Consisting of more than 20 smart home furnishing solutions, the collection includes a record player, LED floor, wall and work lamps, a clock; stands for laptops, tablets, speakers, and records; a desk, two options of shelving units, an armchair, four options of bags, including an accessory, a record and a laptop bag, rug and slippers in two sizes, a throw and a cushion cover.

Of the origin of the collaboration, Angello, 39, says, "We wanted to do something that would be specifically for people like us growing up and making our dreams. I wish we had those products as kids. So we approached them and we had some discussions."

Courtesy of IKEA

According to a release from IKEA, "OBEGRÄNSAD collection, which means 'unlimited' in Swedish, targets everyone who values the music experience at home and beyond: music fans, music producers, DJs, and all creators with limited means but unlimited creativity."

It's meant to democratize music making, the company notes, and "the collection aims to support creative pursuits of the many people creating, performing, and enjoying music at home."

Courtesy of IKEA

The group worked with IKEA designers to brainstorm ideas and bring them to life.

"It was a very fun experience for us because we could just come with ideas and then these guys had to deal with what you can do and what you can't do," Axwell told PEOPLE. "And for example, the vinyl player, obviously it's a unique piece for IKEA. I don't know if they have ever done a vinyl player before, but it's a complicated thing."

Courtesy of IKEA

"It was a true collaboration from day one. We had a lot of meetings, a lot of sit downs, a lot of connection, speaking every day," Angello added.

During their chat with PEOPLE, Swedish House Mafia also highlighted the significance of providing such economical access to musicians.

Courtesy of IKEA

"It's heartbreaking to have to go and find, look at stuff you can't afford," Angello explained.

Adds Angello, "Growing up, we couldn't afford anything. So for us, it's about making stuff available for people that were in our shoes."

The OBEGRÄNSAD collection will be available in IKEA stores in October.