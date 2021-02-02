Suzanne Somers Relists 'Legendary' Palm Springs Compound for $8.5M — See Inside

The 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom property has a main house and four individual villas

The actress, 74, has listed the impressive residence that she has owned for over 40 years with her husband, producer Alan Hamel, for $8.5 million with real estate agent Josh Flagg, star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Flagg, 35, announced the listing news in an Instagram post on Jan. 22 alongside photos of the "legendary" 28-acre compound.

"Not only is it one of the most special properties, we are most happy to represent it considering we adore Suzanne and Alan more then anything," Flagg tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "Their relationship is magical as is the home."

According to the official listing, the Three's Company star's 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom property is regarded as "one of the most prolific estates in the Mesa neighborhood" with four individual villas and a main house.

The main suite is home to a private patio, outdoor shower, dramatic dressing area, his-and-hers closets, two home offices and a safe room, while the guest suites feature natural rock walls and authentic architectural elements, the listing states.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

Image zoom Credit: David Blank

Image zoom Credit: David Blank

Image zoom Credit: David Blank

One of the property's most unusual amenities isn't for those with a fear of heights: the funicular, a tram that operates on a hillside track, can be used to access the home.

Meanwhile, Villa 1 contains an open living room, chefs kitchen and butlers pantry, a secret 2,000+ bottle wine cellar, and a formal dining room with a fireplace and wet-bar that seats 32..

One of the other villas, dubbed "The Rock House" and designed by famed architect Albert Frey, features a two-room suite with walls of glass, a fireplace, hand-carved Balinese garden doors, a claw-foot tub, rock shower and meditation garden.

Also found on the massive property is a swimming pool, a heated in-ground private waterfall and four parking spaces.

Image zoom Credit: David Blank

Image zoom Credit: David Blank

Image zoom Credit: David Blank

Somers had previously attempted to auction off the property, which had been listed for sale with an asking price of $14.5 million, in January 2018 with Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Scott Lyle of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, but hadn't found a buyer.

The auction had "no reserve," meaning there was no minimum price it could sell for.

According to archdigest.com, the home had been listed for sale even earlier and with a higher price tag: $27.5 million "about a decade ago."

Somers and Hamel, 84, bought the compound in 1977, as an escape from their home in Venice, California — and the paparazzi chasing the actress, she previously told PEOPLE.

"The layout of our home is unique," Somers said. "It's a great home for having guests because they can each go off to their own cottages at the end of the day and have privacy."