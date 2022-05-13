See Inside Sutton Foster's 'Magical' Gilded Age Home — Complete with a Floral Ceiling!

The Younger alum and Broadway star’s whimsical New York property is filled with flower designs and moody wallpaper

Sutton Foster is showing off her whimsical New York home!

The Music Man star, 47, invited archdigest.com into the historic Greenwood Lake, New York, property she shares with her husband Ted Griffin. The couple teamed up with Foster's friend and designer Michael Ostrow of Grace Home Furnishings to renovate the 1885 Dutch colonial house, which was built by Gilded Age architect Bruce Price.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the home has plenty of character thanks to its historical architecture, Ostrow told the outlet it just needed a little more "warmth." Aiming for a modernized take on the Aesthetic Movement, he created a playful design that capture Foster's affinity for butterflies and floral patterns.

"I love anything that feels organic, or like it's bringing the outside in, or has a sense of humor and play," the Younger alum tells archdigest.com. "I don't take anything too seriously."

The large-scale flower wallpaper, for example, is a showstopper on the ceiling of the light-filled living room, which also contains a special record player — fitting for the Tony Award-winning actress.

"It's cool to be able to listen to records again and have music like that in the house for Emily," she says, referring to her five-year-old daughter.

Sutton Foster and her Greenwood Lake home photographed for Architectural Digest Credit: Chris Mottalini/AD

But that's not the only nod to her musical background.

The parlor features a piano nestled in one corner, surrounded by dark, moody wallpaper stenciled with more flowers. Behind the instrument hangs a painting of a woman playing a piano, which Foster and Ostrow picked up at a London antique mall.

The designer covered nearly every room in the house with a dreamy patterned wallpaper. "I love working with him because there's no fear — we just go for it," explains Foster of the pair's design ethos.

Sutton Foster and her Greenwood Lake home photographed for Architectural Digest Credit: Chris Mottalini/AD

Ostrow's fun style was perfect for Emily's bedroom, decorated with a ladybug and dragonfly-pattern and complete with a vibrant green headboard.

"I love being in there because it's magical, and it all makes sense for where she is right now in her life," Foster says of the space.

The one feature of the house Foster couldn't live without? A luxurious bathtub, which was installed in the primary bathroom. "My favorite most important thing in my life is a bathtub," she explains, noting she relaxes in her "dream tub" after coming home from performances of The Music Man on Broadway.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

From upholstered chairs to lacquered green walls and mounted bookcases, the home looks like a modern fairy tale. Notes the designer, "What I think is fun about it is each room has a definite personality, and it's [Sutton's] personality."