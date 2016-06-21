The Younger actress gives PEOPLE a tour of her and husband Ted Griffin's Upper West Side condo, which she calls "a sophisticated playroom"

Sutton Foster might be best known for her work on Broadway — but these days, she’s an uptown girl!

After tying the knot in 2014, the actress and screenwriter husband Ted Griffin, 45, bought their two-bedroom, two-bath condo in Manhattan’s homey Upper West Side neighborhood. Between the breathtaking views of the Hudson river, abundant natural light and a practical floor plan, the the bones were there: They just needed a hand to make it a home.

After working with designer Michael Ostrow of Grace Home Furnishings (who also decorated on the family’s L.A. home), Foster turned to interior designer-artist Mike Harrison and HomeGoods for some finishing touches.

“We both weren’t afraid of color, so we didn’t want something that felt stark or super-neutral cold or too fussy,” says the Younger star, 41, of pouring her aesthetic (“vibrant and energetic”) into the planning process. “We wanted it to feel more like a sophisticated playroom, not anything too serious.”

Harrison says because Foster had a clear vision, the job was a breeze.

“She was very articulate about wanting this fun, whimsical home that felt homey and not too precious,” he says. “My first thing was getting her to describe some key words that we could go off — ‘whimsy,’ ‘vibrant’ and ‘fun’ were the three big words with her — for a jumping point.”

Having chosen a vibe, Harrison and Foster worked together to find new furniture and decor at HomeGoods to complement and coordinate with existing staples: custom art of Foster and Griffin’s dearly departed pooches, Charlie and Linus; memorabilia, including her two Tony Awards, from a showbiz life; and precious peeks into her and Griffin’s love story.

“We have our wedding vows that we put on the wall to remind each other every day about what we’ve committed to each other,” says Foster of the framed script in the dining room. “It’s been amazing to build our lives together and have this opportunity to start a new chapter.”

As for the bicoastal couple’s next act? Foster is in the midst of filming season three of Younger (which was just picked up for a fourth season) and will star in an Off-Broadway revival of Sweet Charity this fall. But there’s some family planning in the works, too.

“My husband and I are hoping to start a family, and so until it’s officially a baby’s room, we turned it into an office,” Foster says of their second bedroom.

But until baby makes three, the actress and her husband are plenty busy with their adopted dependents: dachshund-Yorkie mix Mabel and new Westie-poodle pup Brody.