Amazon Has Tons of Hidden Deals on Eco-Friendly Home Goods, with Discounts Up to 76% Off

How often do you find yourself repurchasing the same disposable products for your home? Whether it's plastic bags, paper towels, or bottles of cleaning products and shampoo, it's safe to say the products we use in our houses can be a major source of waste — of money as well as materials.

Thankfully, there are plenty of easy and affordable solutions. Those looking to start making some small, eco-friendly changes in their lives can turn first to their homes; there are an abundance of high-quality products, even on Amazon, to help you have a more sustainable home. And better yet, many of the best picks are also on sale, with discounts up to a whopping 76 percent off.

Not only do sustainable home products help you support the planet, but in most cases they also help you save money over time. Keep scrolling to check out our picks for the best sustainable home goods deals on Amazon this week.

When it comes to making sustainable changes, there's a huge variety in ways you can do it — and no requirement to make every change at once. Small differences ultimately make an impact, plus you may find you actually prefer the products to your traditional disposable ones.

One great place to start integrating eco-friendly products is in the kitchen. Rather than using disposable paper towels and napkins with every meal, try swapping in reusable paper towels. Lightweight and made from fabric, they can be reused endlessly; just toss them in the laundry after each use. One reviewer proclaimed them a "top ten must-own kitchen item."

Buy It! MioEco 10-Pack Reusable Paper Towels, $19.95 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

You can also opt to try the insanely popular Stasher bags, which remove the need for disposable plastic food storage bags. These provide a reusable, washable replacement — that's actually way more sturdy than the average container. A four-piece variety bundle is marked down 21 percent, making it quite the budget-conscious pick.

Plus, don't miss out on adding a compost bin, like this pick from Utopia Kitchen that's earned 11,700 five-star ratings. It's another easy way to make your kitchen more planet-friendly by reducing food waste and repurposing it into soil, among other uses.

Buy It! Stasher 4-Pack Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, $36.18 (orig. $45.96); amazon.com

There are also tons of swaps to make in the laundry department. Replacing planet-harming (and sometimes dangerous) dryer sheets with sustainable dryer balls makes a big difference, and at 76 percent off this set also makes for a major bargain. The magic wool balls can vastly shorten drying time, soften and freshen clothes, and reduce wrinkles. Many reviewers attest to this, with one in specific noting, "My towels dried faster and were fluffier."

Buy It! Ecoigy 6-Pack Wool Dryer Balls Organic XL 6-Pack, $11.97 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Another great route is replacing liquid laundry detergent with detergent sheets. They're a fraction of the weight compared to larger bottles — and they're not stored in plastic containers — plus they cut down on both carbon emissions and waste.

No matter the element of your home that you're looking to make a change in, there's likely to be an option for you, from sustainable toothbrushes to eco-friendly toilet paper subscriptions, to a customer-loved Bluetooth speaker made from entirely recycled plastic.

Keep reading to check out the rest of these not-to-be-missed deals on tons of sustainable home products while the discounts are up to 76 percent off at Amazon.

Buy It! SeaTurtle Plant-Based Bristles Bamboo Toothbrush Pack of 4, $7.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bamboo Hair Brush with Paddle, $9.98 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Poesie Laundry Detergent Sheets, $12.08 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Full Circle Bubble Up Ceramic Soap Dispenser and Bamboo Dish Brush, $15.06 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Hibar Shampoo and Conditioner Bar Set, $19.90 (orig. $23.44); amazon.com

Buy It! Earth Rated Compostable Dog Poop Bags, $19.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Utopia Kitchen Compost Bin, $26.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Betterway Bamboo Toilet Paper 12 Double Rolls, $29.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Buy It! JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $99.95 (orig. $129.95); amazon.com

