Surprise! Property Brothers' Drew Scott Just Dropped His First-Ever Christmas Song

“The video highlights incredible homemade footage and memories shared with us by fans from around the world," the HGTV star says of the surprise release

Drew Scott is ready to welcome the holiday season with a song!

The Property Brothers star, 42, has been honing his musical talents throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday, he surprised fans by dropping his first-ever holiday song, titled, “Nothing Feels Better Than Christmas.”

The real estate pro premiered the song, above — along with an adorable, festive music video — while appearing on an episode of the Tamron Hall Show on Thursday morning. The video features family footage (new and old) from Drew and his wife Linda Phan, his twin brother Jonathan and his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, as well as their older brother J.D. and his wife Annalee Belle. There’s even some clips sent in by fans!

“We all deserve the most Christmas cheer in the world this year, and I wanted to do my part in making new memories and bringing people together!” Drew says of the holiday tune, which he co-wrote with songwriters Chad Carlson and Victoria Shaw. “This song was really fun to write and the video highlights incredible homemade footage and memories shared with us by fans from around the world.”

Fans will be able to stream “Nothing Feels Better Than Christmas” on Spotify, iTunes and Youtube starting Thursday.

The Scott brothers will also be releasing more spirited holiday content on their social media platforms until December 14 as part of their #RevealYourJoy online event, which was inspired by the holiday issue of their magazine, Reveal. (Reveal is published by PEOPLE's parent company, Meredith.)

Drew began sharing more of his musical side on social media this year including acoustic renditions of Bill Withers' "Lean on Me" and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow."

The star also performs with his Jonathan as part of the pop-country duo The Scott Brothers, and even recorded a love song titled "You Chose Me," a tribute to Phan, in 2018.

Drew and Jonathan are currently gearing up for Season 2 of their hit HGTV show Celebrity IOU, airing December 14.

The series, which debuted last April, gives celebrities a chance to show their gratitude for someone who helped shape their life or career by giving their living space a complete HGTV-approved redesign, courtesy of the Scott twins.