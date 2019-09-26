Surprise! Anthony Anderson Is Joining HGTV's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Reboot

Image zoom Jesse Grant/Getty

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is returning to television in 2020 on HGTV, and several celebs will be there to help move that bus!

On Wednesday, HGTV announced exclusively with PEOPLE that one of the first special guests to appear on the revitalized home renovation series — which originally ran on ABC from 2003 until 2012 — will be Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson.

The 49-year-old actor will be joining the show’s new host, Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family, who will be taking over for the show’s original host, Ty Pennington.

Ferguson will take viewers on a new journey each episode as HGTV’s experts fully renovate the home of a deserving family that has faced serious hardship.

“On Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, I will be part of making a real impact on a family’s future,” said Anderson in a statement. “The joy of working alongside people in the community to help a family get a fresh start in their new home is extraordinary.”

Anderson is perhaps best known for his role as Andre Johnson in the family sitcom Black-ish — of which he is also an executive producer — opposite Tracee Ellis Ross. He has also been seen on HGTV’s sister network, the Food Network, appearing on both Chopped and Iron Chef America, and as the host of Carnival Cravings.

“Anthony’s humor, tremendous talent, fun-loving personality and desire to help will make a lasting impact on these deserving families,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV.

Anderson is just one of the familiar faces in a lineup of celebrity guests who will appear in the reboot, which is currently slated for a 10-episode season starting in early 2020. More surprises will be unveiled as the premiere date inches closer.

Can’t wait for the new year to get your Extreme Makeover: Home Edition fix? HGTV also announced they have plans to air 100 existing episodes of the original show, leading up to the premiere.