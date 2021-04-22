This Clever Dish Rack Has Improved the Lives of Over 15,000 Shoppers — and There Are Photos to Prove It

As the product description touts, this drying rack really is multi-purpose. You can use it on its own, as a fix for the clunky dish rack you already own, to create more counter space over the sink while prepping meals, or even as a trivet under hot dishes; it’s heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The only thing to do before making your purchase? Measure your sink so you know which size to get: 17.5-by-13.1 inches or 20.5-by-13.1 inches. You also don’t have to worry about buyer’s remorse because the company offers a full lifetime warranty.