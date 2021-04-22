This Clever Dish Rack Has Improved the Lives of Over 15,000 Shoppers — and There Are Photos to Prove It

Profile Menu
Dish racks tend to be an afterthought in the kitchen — and that’s how you wind up with a bulky, in-the-way contraption that’s as hard to look at as it is to store. Enter: Amazon’s number one best-selling dish rack, a sleek contraption over 17,000 shoppers have given a near-perfect rating.
Surpah’s Over the Sink Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack, which is currently on sale for just under $25 or $28 depending on the size, is a collapsible solution to your kitchen woes. The neutral gray color blends into most kitchens unobtrusively, and the silicone-wrapped steel metal rods are as durable and strong as you need to tackle a sink full of dirty dishes.
One five-star reviewer researched six different dish drying racks before pulling the trigger on this one, which she calls a “brilliant idea and so practical and simple.” Another said, “I opened the Surphas and fell in love. It works perfectly.”
Buy It! Surpahs Over the Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack, $24.98–$27.98 (orig. $36.99–$39.99); amazon.com
Customers with small kitchens especially praise the little product for being easy to put away — “[it] rolls up to nothing for storage” — and thank it for freeing up counter space. Some even support their claims of tidier kitchens with before-and-after photos showcasing Surpah’s drying rack in use or pictures of inventive ways to use the item, like as a support layer for larger dish racks that couldn’t fit in the sink.
As the product description touts, this drying rack really is multi-purpose. You can use it on its own, as a fix for the clunky dish rack you already own, to create more counter space over the sink while prepping meals, or even as a trivet under hot dishes; it’s heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The only thing to do before making your purchase? Measure your sink so you know which size to get: 17.5-by-13.1 inches or 20.5-by-13.1 inches. You also don’t have to worry about buyer’s remorse because the company offers a full lifetime warranty.
Right now, you can shop this best-seller for 32 percent off the list price, so you’ll want to scoop up the kitchen organizing solution now before prices go back up.
