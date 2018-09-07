Sur La Table Is Offering Up to 70 Percent Off Our Favorite Kitchen Brands—But Only for 2 Days

There’s something about buying new kitchen appliances (anytime of the year!) that makes your home feel even more complete. Whether you consider yourself a pro chef or someone who needs several YouTube videos to help guide you in the kitchen, Sur La Table is our go-to destination to buy great kitchen gadgets—that people of all cooking skills can shop—on a deep discount.

Get ready to save some major bucks because starting September 8, you’ll be able to shop Sur La Table’s up to 70 percent off sale, and stock up on those kitchen gadgets you’ve been meaning to mark off your wish list. While we don’t know exactly what will be included in the sale until it launches, you can already score deals on top-notch kitchen appliances (like the beloved Instant Pot!) that are currently limited time offers.

Below are the three best deals you can get your hands on right now, and be sure to check Sur La Table this weekend to shop the sale through September 9. Based on past sales, including Sur La Table’s Labor Day sale, you’ll probably be able to shop deals on everything from cookware to dinnerware to entertaining.

Le Creuset Multifunction Oval Oven with Grill Pan

Buy It! $240; surlatable.com

3-Quart Instant Pot Ultra

Buy It! $109; surlatable.com

Set of Two Scanpan Skillets

Buy It! $200; surlatable.com