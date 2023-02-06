Regardless, you'll need a few supplies to get the party going, namely in the area of food and drinks, decorations, team merchandise, and some games to keep the competitive nature rolling. We've compiled everything you'll need to throw a Super Bowl party so amazing it will be talked about long after the final play.

Whether you're rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles, or watching solely for Rihanna's halftime show (the true fantasy pick), this Super Bowl is sure to be a game to remember. And what better way to celebrate than throwing a Super Bowl watch party? Whether you're planning to invite a bunch of neighbors and friends over for a sporty soirée or an intimate gathering with your family, we're sending good vibes out to any households divided.

Amazon Buy It! $70; amazon.com While the game might be the most exciting thing on the menu, your Super Bowl party would be rather drab without delicious snacks and bites. That's where this crockpot comes in handy. Whip up some shredded chicken, macaroni and cheese, or whatever snack your guests will be reaching for while their eyes are glued to the TV. It can make seven or more servings, so there will be plenty to feast on throughout the night. Price at time of publish: $69.99 Dimensions: 10.4 x 16.5 x 11.4 inches | Material: Stainless Steel | Capacity: 6 quarts | Serves: 7+ Gibson Home Gracious Dining Dinnerware

Amazon Buy It! $37; amazon.com It's normal to snack when you're nervous, especially when the opposing team has the ball and is scarily close to the touchdown line. While you can't control the game (short of manifesting a good outcome), you can make everyone's favorite game time snack — guacamole with chips on the side. But truly, this bowl is perfect for chips and any number of dips. It comes as a set with two separate compartments (one for chips and one for dip, of course), and is hand wash only. Price at time of publish: $34.12 (orig. $36.65) Compartments: 2 | Material: Porcelain | Washable: Hand-wash only Unique Bamboo Cheese Board & Charcuterie Platter

Amazon Buy It! $45; amazon.com A gathering is simply not complete without a charcuterie board, and if there are four-legged friends running around, maybe even a "barkuterie board." This sleek bamboo cheese board makes the best charcuterie platter, with enough space for all the essentials — fruits, nuts, meats, and cheeses. And there's a hidden compartment for little cheese knives and spreaders. Plus the thoughtful design includes two divots on either side of the tray for foods that like to escape the board (we see you, grapes). Price at time of publish: $34.98 (orig. $44.98) Dimensions: ​​16.5 x 11 x 1.2 inches | Material: 100 percent bamboo | Washable: Hand-wash only The 10 Best Calming Dog Beds of 2023 Homecraft Mini Keg

Amazon Buy It! $200; amazon.com Football and beer go together like… well, football and beer. This dynamic duo can easily take part in your party with the help of this mini keg. The black stainless steel finish looks good in just about any kitchen, and can hold up to five liters of beer. It's easy to assemble, and keeps beer fresh for up to 30 days to get that perfect first sip every time. The dispenser is simple for anyone to use, and it operates quietly, so it won't interrupt the game if someone gets up to refill their glass. Price at time of publish: $179.99 (orig. $199.99) Dimensions: 19 x 18.5 x 13.5 inches | Material: Stainless Steel | Cartridges: 3 | Capacity: 5 Liters Chiefs Koozie

Amazon Buy It! $17; amazon.com This fun drink koozie will add a bit of team spirit to your Super Bowl gathering. Made with a waterproof neoprene material, the koozie will keep your drink cool without letting your hand get too cold (especially with winter being the most indecisive this year). It comes in a range of prints to represent different NFL teams, so you can get this koozie with either Chiefs or Eagles insignia to support your team of choice. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Dimensions: 8.11 x 5.08 x 2.68 inches | Material: Neoprene | Team: Both Chiefs and Eagles available Party Supply Football Championship Plastic Cups

Amazon Buy It! $20; amazon.com Once you've figured out the keg, you can use these 2023 Super Bowl cups as a vessel for your drink. The package comes with 25 cups so there are more than enough for a larger gathering, and they're made of plastic so they're fairly durable since you can throw them in the dishwasher when you're finished. Each cup holds about 16 ounces of liquid, so you won't miss too many Super Bowl commercials refilling your cup since your drink should last a while. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Dimensions: 3.75 x 4.5 inches| Capacity: 16 oz. | Material: Plastic | Cup Count: 25 per package Prodyne Beverage Tub

Amazon Buy It! $36; amazon.com This is the perfect tub to throw a bag of ice in and have grab-and-go drinks available for your guests. It's shatterproof and break resistant so if the party becomes a little too fun, this tub should survive the game. It can hold several bottles of wine, as well as beer cans and sodas, so regardless of what you're drinking, this tub can fit a decent amount of libations. And it's a classic design with clear sides, so it will go with the theme no matter who you're rooting for. Price at time of publish: $35.99 Dimensions: 14 x 14 x 8 inches | Capacity: 17.75 quarts | Material: Styrene YouTheFan Eagles Coasters

Amazon Buy It! $25; amazon.com Once you have your drink selected, these coasters will ensure your table surfaces don't get watermarks. Available with both an Eagles and a Chiefs design, these simple but sophisticated coasters come in a package of four. The exterior material is stainless steel and the logo is etched in so that the bottom layer of cork shows through. These coasters are sure to add a bit of a fancy touch to any Super Bowl party. Price at time of publish: $19.62 (orig. $24.99) Dimensions: 4 x 4 inches | Material: Stainless steel and cork | Number in pack: Four Susteas 2 Liter Glass Pitcher

Amazon Buy It! $29; amazon.com Perhaps you're feeling something a little more festive than beer — did someone say sangria? Whether serving ice water, lemonade, or a fruity sangria, this pitcher is a must for a Super Bowl party. It's made with stainless steel and glass, so it's a sturdy pitcher and can keep drinks cold for up to four hours (when you add ice). The lid is removable, so you can place the pitcher in the dishwasher for easy washing (though the brand recommends hand-washing). There's also a wide opening so you can easily pour beverages. Price at time of publish: $22.99 (orig. $28.99) Dimensions: 6.2 x 9.6 inches | Capacity: 68 fl. oz./2 L | Material: Stainless steel, glass HeroFiber Football Plates, Napkins, and Cups

Amazon Buy It! $27; amazon.com With so many scrumptious options to serve at your event, you'll need some disposable plates, napkins, and paper cups to keep the food line moving. This whimsical dinnerware features a non-affiliated football design that can work for either an Eagles or Chiefs party. The package comes with 24 of each item, so you can serve a large group. The plates are about nine inches in diameter so they could work for appetizers or a full meal depending on what you're cooking, and the napkins are great for cleanup (for that someone who always stands up to cheer and forgets they have food in their hands). Price at time of publish: $19.99 (orig. $26.99) Plate Dimensions: 9 inches in diameter | Plates: 24 | Cup Capacity: 12 oz. | Cups: 24 | Napkins: 24 Joyin Football Table Cover

Amazon Buy It! $7; amazon.com A party is not a party without at least a few decorations, and this football table cover adds some whimsy to celebrate the sport that's brought everyone together. This simple plastic cover is super budget-friendly, ringing in under $10, and is thin for easy storage (until next year's Super Bowl). The design mimics a football field and will add a pop of color under your food and drink spread, as well as catching any stray crumbs or spills to protect your table. Price at time of publish: $5.94 (orig. $6.99) Dimensions: 72 x 54 inches | Material: Plastic GoSports Super Bowl Cornhole

Amazon Buy It! $80; amazon.com A classic tailgate game, cornhole is a quintessential football day-related activity, beside the football itself. This crowd-pleasing game is the perfect entertainment in the afternoon leading up to the Super Bowl. The set comes with two wooden boards donning a football field design (we love a theme), as well as eight bean bags for tossing. Regardless of the number of guests, this is an easy and fun activity to set up in the background for pre-game entertainment. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Dimensions: 3 x 2 feet | Material: Wood | Boards: 2 | Bean bags: 8 Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon Buy It! $119; amazon.com Speaking of entertainment, we've already hinted how excited we are for Rihanna's performance, but you don't have to wait until halftime to hear the queen's melodic voice. With a Bose Soundlink speaker, you can blast RiRi across your house, yard, and neighborhood while you prepare for the big game. Just connect your phone to the speaker through the Bluetooth function and let the beats flow. It's designed to withstand the outdoors, but it's portable so you can use it anywhere. Price at time of publish: $119 Colors: 4 | Waterproof: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Type: Outdoor Felt Letter Board

Amazon Buy It! $22; amazon.com A letter board is a fun decoration you can use even in the off season. For game day, arrange the included letters to show support for your favorite team — perhaps "Go Home, Mahomes!" for our Eagles fans, and "Let's Go Chiefs!" for our Kansas City folks. With 725 letters, you can use the board a number of ways, and write out whatever message will rally the troops. And following the game, you can use it as a general decoration in your home (ex: "Welcome to our home"). Price at time of publish: $21.99 Colors: 7 | Dimensions: 10 x 10 inches | Material: Wood, plastic, metal Super Bowl Football Pool Poster

Amazon Buy It! $12; amazon.com Football inspires a little healthy rivalry, and an old-fashioned pool can add a fun spark of competition to your Super Bowl party. The design of this poster makes it easy to keep track of winners throughout each quarter with squares and sections to separate everything. It's not reusable since it's made of paper stock, but it's a fun way to keep engagement up during the game. Price at time of publish: $11.99 Dimensions: 13 x 19 inches | Material: 270 Paper stock | Reusable: No Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV

Amazon Buy It! $270; amazon.com This 24-inch Insignia TV will provide an excellent viewing experience for those watching the game. It comes with streaming capabilities for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more, so if you don't have cable, you can buy the ESPN channel as part of Hulu Live's package and watch the game that way. The TV can sit on an entertainment stand or be mounted on the wall, depending on design preference. And as it's a Fire TV, you can use the Alexa Voice Remote to search apps, channels, and more. Price at time of publish: $189.99 Dimensions: 6.4 x 21.9 x 14.7 inches | Resolution: 1080p | Screen Size: 24 inches Eagles Throw Blanket

Amazon Buy It! $29; amazon.com Many parts of the country are still experiencing exceptionally chilly weather, and that's why we think a team throw blanket is the perfect accessory for your Super Bowl party. Available in patterns for either the Eagles or the Chiefs, this NFL throw blanket is super soft, machine-washable, and big enough to cover a few people comfortably. It's made with 100 percent polyester, so it should last for many years to come, while still retaining that plushy feel. Price at time of publish: $28.93 Dimensions: 46 x 60 inches | Material: Polyester | Machine washable: Yes, on a cold cycle Sound Bar