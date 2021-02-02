Scotts Miracle-Gro's First-Ever Super Bowl Ad Features Some Can't-Miss Celebrity Cameos

From Martha Stewart to The Office's Leslie David Baker, Scotts Miracle-Gro has some major celebrity fans in its 2021 Super Bowl ad

Everyone spent more time outdoors than ever last year, and Scotts Miracle-Gro is recognizing that with its 2021 Super Bowl commercial — the lawn care company's first ad for the annual big game.

The commercial — which will run during the second quarter of Sunday's game — features several famous faces including Martha Stewart, John Travolta and his daughter Ella Travolta, The Office's Leslie David Baker, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Carl Weathers, and Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell.

The company's Dream Lawn and Garden Sweepstakes takes center stage in the ad, with Stewart, 79, telling viewers they can win a backyard "like mine, you know, just not better than mine."

Busch later navigates a riding lawn mower around the yard, while the Travoltas film a TikTok dance.

At the end of the clip, Baker scolds the actor and his daughter, "Hey Travoltas, don't be tikety-toking on my grass!"

Image zoom Martha Stewart in Scotts Miracle-Gro's Super Bowl Commercial | Credit: Scotts Miracle-Gro

"I'm an avid gardener and a longtime Miracle-Gro customer, so I was thrilled to take part in the Scotts Miracle-Gro commercial," Stewart tells PEOPLE, adding. "The flower and vegetable gardens at my home are my pride and joy. I enjoy the time I spend tending to my gardens and I love bringing the outdoors in with fresh flower arrangements and fruits and vegetables that I incorporate into seasonal recipes."

Stewart says filming the ad spot, of course, "looked very different to ensure the safety of everyone involved."

Every star filmed separately with a small crew of only those necessary, and rapid COVID-19 tests and temperature checks were implemented.

Still, Stewart says, "I got to spend most of my time in one of my favorite places: the garden."

Image zoom Kyle Busch in Scotts Miracle-Gro's Super Bowl commercial | Credit: Scotts Miracle-Gro

And though she's usually enjoying her outdoor spaces, Stewart tells PEOPLE she was one of those who gravitated outside even more in 2020.

"This year has forced all of us to change the way we live, work, socialize and more," she says. "While it's been challenging, it has also led us to find new appreciation in the things we may have overlooked or taken for granted before. I think people gravitate toward outdoor spaces, like our backyards, because those spaces provide so many opportunities to disconnect from the outside world and connect with ourselves and with nature."

The Scotts Miracle-Gro sweepstakes will award 42 lucky winners $15,000 and a personalized consultation with a lawn and garden expert. Consumers can learn more and enter the Scotts and Miracle-Gro giveaway by visiting keepgrowingtoday.com or texting 833-835-3535 to be sent a link to the entry page.