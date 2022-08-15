Shoppers Suffering from Night Sweats Rave About These Cooling Pillows That Are Just $20 Apiece at Amazon

If you've noticed that you're waking up covered in sweat — despite running the air conditioning all night — you're likely in need of some more cooling products in your bed. And while bamboo bed sheets are certainly one way to keep you cool during hot nights, a set of cooling pillows are another option worth a shot.

Start by snagging the Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, which are currently on sale at Amazon. The pillows are outfitted with a bamboo material that's soft, cooling, wonderfully comfortable, and removable — so you can toss them in the washing machine to keep them clean and fresh. Each pillow is infused with gel memory foam, creating a pillow that's balanced between too soft and too firm. Plus, it's designed to relieve head, neck, and shoulder pain.

No matter how you sleep, whether it's on your side, back, or stomach, the pillow is fit for everyone. It even has an adjustable loft, allowing you to add or remove the gel memory foam to craft a pillow that's right for you. Each purchase comes with two pillows, and shoppers can choose from two sizes: queen and king.

Amazon

Buy It! Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, $39.67 (orig. $48.89); amazon.com

Over 3,500 Amazon shoppers have given these cooling pillows a five-star rating, with even picky shoppers noting that they've "made all the difference" in their sleep regimen, while others write that it's "breathable." One user enthused, "I am 54 years old and have never, ever, ever slept on a more comfortable pillow," while another shared: "The coolness and the ability to adjust these pillows have given me the best two nights' sleep I've had in a long time."

One shopper explained that they've been suffering from night sweats, waking up with wet hair, and a sore neck every day. They decided to try this cooling pillow, finding that "this pillow has all the features plus more than the more expensive pillows." The first night they used it, they thought that "it's just like a cloud." They finished off by writing: "I fell asleep quickly and have not woken up with wet hair from sweating," and added: "My neck and shoulders do not ache anymore."

Head to Amazon to get the Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows while they're less than $20 apiece.

