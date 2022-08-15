Shoppers Suffering from Night Sweats Rave About These Cooling Pillows That Are Just $20 Apiece at Amazon

“I fell asleep quickly and have not woke up with wet hair from sweating”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cooling Bed Pillows for Sleeping
Photo: Amazon

If you've noticed that you're waking up covered in sweat — despite running the air conditioning all night — you're likely in need of some more cooling products in your bed. And while bamboo bed sheets are certainly one way to keep you cool during hot nights, a set of cooling pillows are another option worth a shot.

Start by snagging the Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, which are currently on sale at Amazon. The pillows are outfitted with a bamboo material that's soft, cooling, wonderfully comfortable, and removable — so you can toss them in the washing machine to keep them clean and fresh. Each pillow is infused with gel memory foam, creating a pillow that's balanced between too soft and too firm. Plus, it's designed to relieve head, neck, and shoulder pain.

No matter how you sleep, whether it's on your side, back, or stomach, the pillow is fit for everyone. It even has an adjustable loft, allowing you to add or remove the gel memory foam to craft a pillow that's right for you. Each purchase comes with two pillows, and shoppers can choose from two sizes: queen and king.

Cooling Bed Pillows for Sleeping
Amazon

Buy It! Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, $39.67 (orig. $48.89); amazon.com

Over 3,500 Amazon shoppers have given these cooling pillows a five-star rating, with even picky shoppers noting that they've "made all the difference" in their sleep regimen, while others write that it's "breathable." One user enthused, "I am 54 years old and have never, ever, ever slept on a more comfortable pillow," while another shared: "The coolness and the ability to adjust these pillows have given me the best two nights' sleep I've had in a long time."

One shopper explained that they've been suffering from night sweats, waking up with wet hair, and a sore neck every day. They decided to try this cooling pillow, finding that "this pillow has all the features plus more than the more expensive pillows." The first night they used it, they thought that "it's just like a cloud." They finished off by writing: "I fell asleep quickly and have not woken up with wet hair from sweating," and added: "My neck and shoulders do not ache anymore."

Head to Amazon to get the Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows while they're less than $20 apiece.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
LUCID Premium Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
A Set of Breathable Memory Foam Pillows That Amazon Shoppers Swear by Is on Sale at Amazon
Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow for Adults
Shoppers Say This Top-Selling Body Pillow Is 'Outstanding,' and It's on Double Sale This Weekend Only
Classic Brands Cool Gel Bed Pillow
I Love This $37 Cooling Memory Foam Pillow So Much, I've Bought One for Every Place I Sleep
Amazon Adult Body Pillow
Sale Alert! Shoppers Say This Cooling Body Pillow Gives Them the 'Best Night's Sleep' — and It's 61% Off
APSMILE Lightweight Goose Feathers Down Comforter
The Lightweight Down Comforter That Amazon Shoppers Call 'Luxurious' Is on Sale Right Now
Memory Foam Queen Mattress Cooling Pad
Shoppers Say They Sleep 'So Much Better' with This Cooling Mattress Topper That's on Sale at Amazon
Zamat Contour Memory Foam Pillow for Neck Pain Relief
Amazon Shoppers Swear This Memory Foam Pillow Offers 'Full Neck Support,' and It's on Sale
Cooling Body Pillow
This 'Magnificent' Body Pillow That 'Stays Cool' All Night Is a Great Deal on Amazon Right Now
Bed Neck Pillows for Sleeping
This 'Cool and Comfy' Pillow Is on Sale at Amazon for Under $30 — Its Lowest Price Ever
Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack Queen Size White
Swap Out Your Lumpy Pillows for This $20 Set That'll Make You Feel Like You're 'Sleeping on a Cloud'
Amazon Pillow Deal
The Pillows Amazon Shoppers Call 'Cool and Comfortable' Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Cooling Pillows
Found: 10 Cooling Pillows on Sale at Amazon — Up to 54% Off
Zen Bamboo Pillows for Sleeping Set of 2 Queen Size Pillows
Shoppers Say These 'Very Supportive' Pillows Help Battle Neck Pain, and a Set is Just $24 Right Now
Set of Two 100% Cotton Hotel Down-Alternative Made in USA Pillows
Amazon Shoppers Say They Don't Want to Get Out of Bed After Trying These Pillows, and a Set of 2 Is Under $20
Prime Day Casper Pillow Deal
The Popular Casper Pillow That Helps Shoppers 'Fall Asleep Faster' Is 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Fern and Willow Pillows for Sleeping
Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows Are a 'True Joy' to Sleep on, and They're at the Lowest Price We've Seen