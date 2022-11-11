Amazon Marked Down These $64 Cooling Pillows to Just $18 Apiece Ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is still a few weeks away — but that doesn't mean you can't do a little holiday shopping right now. Luckily, Amazon has already launched tons of sales ahead of the big day, including a fleet of must-have vacuum cleaners and a massively discounted air purifier, just to name a few.

And if you're on the lookout for a new set of pillows to add to your collection, consider opting for the Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, which currently include double discounts at Amazon. These pillows are designed with a shredded memory foam filling that's pumped with a cooling gel, allowing you to stay cool all night while you sleep. Each pillow is outfitted with two zippers, giving you ample space to remove or add filling to adjust the loft to your liking. Plus, it's finished off with a removable bamboo cover that's washable in cold water.

Not only are the pillows cooling, but they're also incredibly soft, comfortable, and balanced. Anyone can use these pillows, whether you sleep on your back, stomach, or side, plus they're designed to relieve pain from your head, neck, and shoulders while you sleep. Shoppers can choose from a few sizes, including standard, queen, and king, all of which arrive with two pillows per pack.

Buy It! Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $63.99); amazon.com

Over 4,400 Amazon shoppers have given these cooling pillows a five-star rating, noting that they're "cool to the touch" and "mold" to any position you want. One user said, "If you are a hot sleeper and nothing seems to work, this will," while another added: "I don't know that I can ever go back to any other pillow after using these for the last couple of months."

A third five-star reviewer called this pillow purchase the "greatest decision" they had ever made. They explained that the pillows are "great quality" and added: "My sleep has substantially improved, and I am much more productive and awake throughout the day. I never expected pillows to have such a profound impact on my life, and they are worth every penny."

Head to Amazon to get the Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows while they're just $18 apiece.

