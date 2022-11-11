Lifestyle Home Amazon Marked Down These $64 Cooling Pillows to Just $18 Apiece Ahead of Black Friday “I don't know that I can ever go back to any other pillow after using these for the last couple of months” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 11, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Black Friday is still a few weeks away — but that doesn't mean you can't do a little holiday shopping right now. Luckily, Amazon has already launched tons of sales ahead of the big day, including a fleet of must-have vacuum cleaners and a massively discounted air purifier, just to name a few. And if you're on the lookout for a new set of pillows to add to your collection, consider opting for the Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, which currently include double discounts at Amazon. These pillows are designed with a shredded memory foam filling that's pumped with a cooling gel, allowing you to stay cool all night while you sleep. Each pillow is outfitted with two zippers, giving you ample space to remove or add filling to adjust the loft to your liking. Plus, it's finished off with a removable bamboo cover that's washable in cold water. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Not only are the pillows cooling, but they're also incredibly soft, comfortable, and balanced. Anyone can use these pillows, whether you sleep on your back, stomach, or side, plus they're designed to relieve pain from your head, neck, and shoulders while you sleep. Shoppers can choose from a few sizes, including standard, queen, and king, all of which arrive with two pillows per pack. Buy It! Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $63.99); amazon.com Over 4,400 Amazon shoppers have given these cooling pillows a five-star rating, noting that they're "cool to the touch" and "mold" to any position you want. One user said, "If you are a hot sleeper and nothing seems to work, this will," while another added: "I don't know that I can ever go back to any other pillow after using these for the last couple of months." A third five-star reviewer called this pillow purchase the "greatest decision" they had ever made. They explained that the pillows are "great quality" and added: "My sleep has substantially improved, and I am much more productive and awake throughout the day. I never expected pillows to have such a profound impact on my life, and they are worth every penny." Head to Amazon to get the Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows while they're just $18 apiece. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Calpak's Most Popular Duffel Bag Once Had a 44,000-Person Waitlist — Now It's Back in Stock and on Sale Amazon's Secret Holiday Decor Section Is Packed with Festive Finds on Sale Before Black Friday — Up to 68% Off 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Is Officially Here, and Amazon Has a Whole Section of Merch to Celebrate