Sunny Hostin’s 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom house in Purchase, New York was what she calls a “labor of love.” The 1920s Tudor required six months of renovations before her family could even move in, and while they “stayed true to the home” in some aspects, Hostin completely changed the kitchen to satisfy her love of cooking.

“This is my favorite area of the house because it’s where we spend most of our time,” says The View co-host. “We sort of have a combo kitchen-family room and at any given time we either have our entire family here, plus my mom, plus the dogs, plus the neighbors and kids’ friends. It’s either four people, five people or like 35 people.”