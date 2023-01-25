Amazon Shoppers Call This Space Heater a 'Little Beast,' and It's 34% Off Today

The temperature has dropped significantly — which means we're all curling up with heavy blankets and sipping mugs of flaming hot tea. So what better way to keep warm than by adding a nifty space heater to your bedroom?

Consider grabbing the Sunnote Space Heater, which is currently 34 percent off at Amazon. The space heater is equipped with four modes, three timer options, and a noiseless experience, so you won't have to worry about it keeping you up while you're trying to sleep or making too much noise as you watch TV. Thanks to the smart control display at the top you can tell exactly what the temperature is, plus you can adjust the mode with just the press of a button — or use the remote control if you don't feel like getting up.

The space heater is outfitted with a number of safety features, including a 6-foot cord that's heat- and shock-resistant that's safe for all-day use. It's also resistant to electric shock and overheating, so you can run it all night without fear. Plus, anyone who's looking to balance their power consumption should use the eco mode, which maintains your ideal room temperature without using a big chunk of energy.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend this space heater, and it's even earned bestseller status in its category. Users say it warms a room "within minutes" and call it a "little beast of a heater." A reviewer said, "We were without heat for 13 days… and this space heater helped tremendously," while another added, "I really like how quickly our room warms up. Our other heaters are nowhere near as good."

A third shopper explained that they've "been using this heater for the last couple [of] months, and I gotta say, out of all the heaters I've bought, this one by far is the best." They shared: "I use it to warm up my bedroom on the low setting, and it heats up the room fast!" They finished off by saying, "I'm very happy with my purchase and would highly recommend!"

