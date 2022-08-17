Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Outdoor Space Heater That 'Throws a Lot of Heat' — and It's 39% Off

Whether or not you're living somewhere still in the grip of a heat wave, there's no denying that fall is fast approaching. Pretty soon, we'll be replacing our tower fans with blankets and space heaters so we can still enjoy our cozy patios.

That happens sooner rather than later if you like to spend time outside in the evenings. But making it all a lot better — and warmer! — is the Sunjoy Outdoor Portable Heater, which also happens to be 39 percent off at Amazon.

The durable outdoor device is made to withstand the elements and time, designed with a rust-proof steel frame and efficient heat distribution that keeps the heater from overheating or melting. The portable heater can emit up to 47,000 BTUs of heat, providing plenty of warmth to make your deck, patio, or backyard nice and comfortable even after temps drop. This way, you can keep enjoying outdoor gatherings no matter the season.

Buy It! Sunjoy Outdoor Portable Heater, $117.77 (orig. $192); amazon.com

The heater is easy to use, relying on easy-to-come-by propane and one simple ignition button to get it started. Users can also choose between low and high heat settings. Plus, it has built-in wheels and weighs only thirty pounds, so moving it from place to place is totally manageable.

As with any space heater, safety should always be the main focus of use, and thankfully this model makes it easy. It's equipped with a safety shut-off system that automatically turns off the machine if it tips over. To maintain complete safety, it's also essential to never run the machine without people present, turn it off right after use, and never place any items on or near it.

Tons of Amazon reviewers approve of this device too, with one noting that it "throws a lot of heat." Another reviewer shared that "assembly was a breeze" and also added, "I was surprised by the heat output."

A third reviewer praised it as an excellent gift. They explained that they gave one to their son and daughter-in-law, adding, "They used it for outside parties and love it."

If you want to make the most of the chilly, beautiful nights to come, grab your own Sunjoy Portable Outdoor Heater while it's 39 percent off at Amazon.

