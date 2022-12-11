Shoppers Say They 'Live By' This Reversible Heated Blanket in the Winter — and It's Up to 40% Off at Amazon

​​There's nothing better than snuggling up with a cozy blanket. And while they come in endless varieties — from weighted blankets to cooling comforters — you should be looking for an electric blanket if you need an extra level of warmth.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a great gift for someone on your holiday list, then you've got to consider the Sunbeam Reversible Heated Throw Blanket while it's on sale at Amazon. The heated blanket, made from polyester, has a smooth, mink-like fabrication on one side and a soft fuzzy fleece on the other, giving you total relaxation no matter how it's flipped.

And to take full advantage of the electric blanket that shoppers call "toasty," it starts with a simple push of a button.

With its convenient remote control, you can regulate the heat output to suit your needs. Heat is evenly distributed throughout the blanket using ThermoFine technology, according to the brand. The heat can be adjusted to three different levels, and it can be enjoyed for up to three hours. Additionally, it has an auto-off feature that prevents it from overheating and keeps you safe if you fall asleep while using it.

The one-person blanket measures 50 by 60 inches and is perfect for use on the bed or couch. And because it comes in festive red, green, and champagne, this throw will look particularly cute for the holiday season — but it won't look out of place if you leave it out all year round.

Washing this reversible heated blanket is a breeze, too. All you have to do is remove the interior heating unit before tossing it in the washing machine and dryer with the rest of your bedding.

Since the blanket combines​​ both style and functionality, it's easy to see why more than 7,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. "Soft and very warm. I've been using it in the day in my house as I normally turn the thermostat down during the day to save on the heating bills," wrote one five-star reviewer, while

Another reviewer called it "a very warm and cozy blanket/throw" and added, "Most of the time, I use it without the heat."

"This was the best purchase I have made for the entire winter!" commented a different Amazon shopper. "I no longer wake up in the middle of the night feeling chilly from a cold room. I was hesitant at first since this is my first heated blanket ever, but I truly live by it now."

Add the Sunbeam heated throw blanket to your Amazon cart before you pull out your favorite book and curl up on the couch. All colors are on sale now for up to 40 percent off.

