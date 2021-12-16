Shoppers Won't Endure Another Winter Without This Toasty Heated Throw Blanket, and It's on Sale
Comfort and joy during the winter season may seem impossible when you're freezing your tuchus off. If no amount of sweatpants or space heater can keep you warm, one cozy option is an electric blanket that plugs into the wall and melts icicle toes like no other. Whether you're shopping for yourself or a last-minute holiday gift, a best-seller you've got to consider is the Sunbeam Microplush Reverse Fleece Heated Throw — and it's on sale.
The heated blanket is made with a silk-like mink on one side and a snuggly soft fleece on the other to give you total relaxation while lounging at home. Although the blanket itself is cozy, you don't want to miss out on all the warmth this throw can deliver, and it all starts with the push of a button.
With its convenient remote controller, you can customize the heat output based on your preference. The "toasty warm" heated blanket uses up to 250 GSMs of insulation along with Sunbeam's ThermoFine technology to give you consistent heat throughout the entire throw. Shoppers confirm that the wires aren't noticeable to bother them either, which is a plus.
Choose from three heat settings ranging from low to high and enjoy it for three hours. Plus, it even has an auto off function that'll prevent you from overheating and keep you safe — you know, in case you fall asleep while using it. The 50-inch by 60-inch throw is the perfect size to use on the couch, however, Sunbeam also sells heated blankets in larger sizes ideal for your bed, too.
And because it comes in festive red, olive, and honey color options, you know the throw will look so nice on your couch year-round. With both style and functionality combined, it's easy to see why more than 6,500 shoppers have given it a five-star rating and use it on the regular. Several reviewers who love it have even purchased it in multiple colors for different parts of their home.
"This was the best purchase I have made for the entire winter!" wrote one Amazon shopper. "I no longer wake up in the middle of the night feeling chilly from a cold room. I was hesitant at first since this is my first heated blanket ever, but I truly live by it now. My favorite feature is the auto off switch which can be set to low, medium, or high. I usually use just the low or medium setting which is warm enough. This is much better than using a space heater…I'm not sure if I can go without this next winter."
"[I] purchased this for my in-laws for Christmas and my father-in-law has not allowed anyone else to have it since," wrote another. "It is a very soft and comfy-feeling fabric on both sides and it adds much needed warmth to his second floor bedroom where the first floor heat does not reach as well. For the money, [it] is a very good buy. I would buy another one. I may have to, just to keep the peace in the family."
