Cold Sleepers Say This Best-Selling Heated Mattress Pad Is 'Nicer Than Any Electric Blanket'

Everything takes a little more work in the winter, from bundling up to step outside to shoveling snow from your car to walking like a penguin on ice-covered pavements — even getting into bed takes more effort, especially if your bedroom is dry and drafty. For cold sleepers, falling asleep in January is challenging to say the least. If you find yourself wearing fleece pajamas and socks, and piling on throw blankets to stay warm, consider this best-selling heated mattress pad that'll keep you warm and toasty from the moment you slide into bed.