Target’s New Outdoor Summer Collection Is Filled with 500+ Fun and Cute Finds That Start at $1

If you're already gearing up for the summer, you won't want to miss out on the new, warm-weather-approved collection from Target's in-house brand, Sun Squad.
The Target-exclusive collection is filled with tons of colorful and fun outdoor must-haves, like pool floaties, beach accessories, and backyard games. There's also plenty of cute decor and tableware for patio get-togethers, or for bringing those summer vibes indoors. While there are over 500 products to choose from (and you may just want to add them all to your cart), we have a feeling many will go fast thanks to their low prices. You'll rarely find anything over $25 — in fact, a large selection of items are $10 or under.
We have many pool favorites from the Sun Squad collection, like this quirky roller skate pool float, but we can't take our eyes off this adorable inflatable pool that's designed to look like a watermelon. The three-ring pool has a water depth of 10 inches and a capacity of 117 gallons. It can fit up to two people, and is recommended for ages 2 years and older. Shoppers say it's cute, great quality, and "way bigger than it looks."
And if you love that style, there are even more fruity designs to browse through from Sun Squad, like this pineapple bubble machine and strawberry-shaped faux succulent.
Buy It! Sun Squad Three Ring Watermelon Pool, $15; target.com
Sun Squad's pool loungers are also bound to be a hit. Not only do prices start at just $5, but there are even ones that have comfy arched designs and include cup holders. Need we say more?
Buy It! Sun Squad Chaise Pool Lounger, $25; target.com
For those of you penciling in tons of beach days this summer, Sun Squad's collection is sure to add a whole lot of flare to your current beach accessories lineup. Target shoppers especially love this soft and bright ombre towel and this pineapple shaped cooler, which are both "cute," functional, and a "go-to" when hitting the beach.
Ready for the warmer days ahead? Us, too. Shop the rest of the Sun Squad summer collection at Target.
