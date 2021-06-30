Shoppers Say This Beach Tent Is a 'Brilliant Concept' — and You Can Purchase It on Amazon

Another important feature of the Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent is the amount of protection it provides from the sun. According to the brand, the fabric of the tent offers shade and 50+ UPF sun protection in four sizes and four colors. The 7-foot by 7.5-foot two-pole tent or 7 foot by 7.5-foot four-pole tent are perfect for up to four people, while the 10-foot by 10-foot two pole tent is ideal for six people. If you're planning a beach day with a group of eight people, you will want to consider the 10-foot by 10-foot four pole tent.