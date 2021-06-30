Shoppers Say This Beach Tent Is a 'Brilliant Concept' — and You Can Purchase It on Amazon
From beach trips to lake days, overnight camping adventures to afternoons spent on the lawn, there are dozens of activities to enjoy in the sun during the summer. Though the feeling of warmth on your skin is welcome throughout the day, there will also be moments when you'll want some shady relief. . Whether your plans take you to the sand or the grass, bring your own shade with help from the Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent.
One of the most important features of the Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach tent, which retails for as low as $115, is its simple design. The tent arrives in an easy-to-carry shoulder bag, and includes the tent, disbanded poles, bungee cords, and a shovel for the beach or stakes for the grass. Once you choose your location, simply lay out your tent, fill the ends with sand or utilize the stakes to anchor it in grass and set up the poles. The ease of use has made the tent incredibly popular on Amazon.
Buy It! Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent, $114.95; amazon.com
"This was SO easy to lay out and set up and super lightweight in the carrying bag," notes one five-star review. "I love that I didn't have to hammer or screw things into the ground and that the simplicity made it easy for EVERYONE to help with set up and tear down. Highly recommend."
Another important feature of the Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent is the amount of protection it provides from the sun. According to the brand, the fabric of the tent offers shade and 50+ UPF sun protection in four sizes and four colors. The 7-foot by 7.5-foot two-pole tent or 7 foot by 7.5-foot four-pole tent are perfect for up to four people, while the 10-foot by 10-foot two pole tent is ideal for six people. If you're planning a beach day with a group of eight people, you will want to consider the 10-foot by 10-foot four pole tent.
Buy It! Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent - 7x7.5' 2 Pole, $124.95; amazon.com
"My first Sun Ninja experience was amazing," said another reviewer who called the tent a "brilliant concept". "At first the wind was blowing hard and I had my reservations about whether the tent would stay up. After filling the anchor bags to the top with sand and stretching the sand bags out as far as possible, I can officially report back that this product works well!"
Shop for the Sun Ninja Pop Up Beach Tent now and get it in time for your outdoor plans for the Fourth of July.
