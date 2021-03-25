The Pressure Washer with Nearly 22,000 Perfect Amazon Ratings Is on Sale Just in Time for Spring

When it comes to spring cleaning, sometimes you've got to pull out all the stops. While things like easy-to-maneuver spray mops and handheld vacuums will always have their uses, tougher and bigger jobs require a little more oomph. Enter, the pressure washer.
The multi-use tool is an absolute game-changer for outdoor jobs. It can transform the appearance of your home and cars in just one use, making your space feel squeaky clean and refreshed. Just ask Amazon shoppers, who found one model that they say is better than all the rest.
The Sun Joe pressure washer has nearly 22,000 perfect ratings and is Amazon's number one best-selling model. It's packed with features to help with whatever chore you have on the agenda, whether it's wiping off the deck or deep-cleaning the driveway.
Made with an 1,800-watt motor that packs a serious punch, the electric power washer is easy to use and not intimidating in the least. It has an automatic stop function that switches off the pump when the trigger isn't in use, while its 20-foot hose (and 34-inch spray wand) make aiming the machine so much more precise.
"This is truly the perfect power washer," wrote one five-star reviewer. "First, it is very easy to put together with clear step-by-step instructions. Second, it has a very small footprint so it fits nicely anywhere in the garage without protruding out. Third, it is very powerful. We used it to power wash all stone and concrete surfaces around our house and pool and then even the sidewalk in front of the house."
At just over 31 pounds, the washer is also easy to maneuver and transport from one location to another thanks to two large wheels and removable detergent tanks.
"The unit itself is compact and light enough to easily move around as needed," said another shopper. "The power cord is long and allows good range without constantly having to move from outlet to outlet. The motor ran for hours almost non-stop with no issues. Very happy with this purchase... and it was $8,000 less than new concrete!"
What's more, the beloved pressure washer is on sale for 20 percent off. This deal comes just in time for all the spring cleaning projects you may have in mind, so shop the Sun Joe model below for the price goes back up.
Buy It! Sun Joe Electric High Pressure Washer, $159 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com