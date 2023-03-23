Amazon's Best-Selling Pressure Washer Blasts 'Years of Buildup' Off Decks, Driveways, and Walls, and It's on Sale

Spring is a time for new beginnings: There are budding flowers, awakening critters, and, of course, the sudden urge to give your home a thorough refresh. If you're looking to wash away the dusty grime of fall and winter, what better place to start than outside?

The Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer promises powerful cleaning with minimal elbow grease on your end. It can be used on a variety of outdoor surfaces, including walls, driveways, decks, cars, and lawn equipment. And if those perks sound too good to pass up then you better act fast, because the best-selling pressure washer is on sale at Amazon right now.

The multi-purpose gadget features a handy garden hose adapter, so all you have to do is connect the pressure washer directly to your hose to start spraying. It comes with five quick-connect spray tips of varying sizes that attach to its metal lance, so you can customize the stream and pressure of the water flow depending on the mess at hand. Plus, the pressure washer features dual detergent tanks that can carry the cleaning solutions of your choice, allowing you to tackle different chores simultaneously.

Amazon

Buy It! Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric Pressure Washer, $169 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

It operates with a strong, 14.5-amperage and 1,800-watt motor and can reach an impressive maximum waterflow of 2,030-pounds per square inch (PSI). In layman's terms: This puppy can wash away all sorts of gunk — from rust to mud to mildew — with virtually no problem. What's more, its 20-foot hose gives you plenty of room to move around while cleaning, while its 34-inch spray wand offers precision, along with the ability to get to hard-to-reach places. And when it's not engaged, the pump has an automatic shut-off function that saves energy and prolongs the lifespan of the tool.

With all of those useful features, it's no wonder the Sun Joe electric pressure washer has racked up more than 37,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. One reviewer said they were able to clean "years of buildup" off of "two wooden decks, a concrete patio, and a wraparound concrete walkway" with the pressure washer. Another raved that it did a "fantastic job" cleaning their patio furniture, even without the use of detergent, while a third user said it "cleans [their] car like an absolute boss."

A fourth shopper wrote: "It transformed the walkway up to my home from a darkly tinted and weathered concrete into shining white again. Even the pizza delivery guy asked if I had just had it re-paved!" The thousands of other reviews truly speak for themselves!

Upgrade your spring cleaning lineup with the best-selling Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer while it's on sale for 15 percent off at Amazon.

