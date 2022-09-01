Amazon Reviewers Call This Leaf Vacuum with 21,000 Five-Star Ratings a 'Smart Purchase' — and It's on Sale

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, camping and hiking gear, back-to-school essentials, and fall must-haves, like this popular Amazon find, are all on sale.

Amazon's most-reviewed electric yard blower, which doubles as a leaf vacuum and mulcher, is on sale for Labor Day weekend. The popular three-in-one tool from Sun Joe has 21,000 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews from owners, who call it a "game changer" for fall, an "excellent yard tool," and a "smart purchase."

The compact tool, which weighs just 8 pounds, can be utilized all year, but it's especially handy when fall foliage starts to pile up on your lawn, walkways, patio, and porch. As a blower, it quickly directs debris away from areas or into a pile. The leaf vacuum makes it easy to suck up and remove fallen leaves. And when it functions as a mulcher, it shoots soil and shredded leaves exactly where you want them to go.

The three-in-one gadget comes in 13-amp and 14-amp editions, which both convert into a vacuum and mulcher by turning a switch. The 13 amp features a slower max air speed and smaller bag, while the 14 amp has a higher max air speed and bigger bag. Both offer six speed settings.

Rather than storing or toting around three bulky pieces of equipment, this single tool is easy to store and carry, which owners love. It's earned high ratings for its maneuverability, easy-to-use design, lightweight feel, strong suction, and overall value.

The shopper-loved find has received thousands of rave reviews from all kinds of users. One person with 42 years of yard work experience gave it a five-star rating and called it "the best I've ever used." They've tested all of the popular brands, including competitors like Toro, Black and Decker, and others, and described this one as being easier to use and more efficient.

Another shopper loved its speed, saying it's helpful for maintaining their yard and completing daily chores quickly. And many, including those that struggle with back pain, chimed in to say they appreciate that it's light and easy to manage. One called it "a beast to help with the backache of raking leaves."

The brand also sells a now-$20 leaf blower in the same product listing. It's not a leaf vacuum or mulcher, but it's sure to come in handy for tackling foliage cleanup and other yard chores.

Amazon has more than 10,000 deals for Labor Day weekend that are already available to shop, including Sun Joe's marked-down three-in-one leaf vacuum, blower, and mulcher. Once the offer expires, prices will go back up. Get it now and you'll not only save, but you'll also be ready for when those leaves start to fall.

