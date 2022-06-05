Amazon Is Packed With Bright Summer Wreaths for Your Front Door — and Prices Start at $15
When it comes to outdoor decor, it's easy to focus on your backyard refreshes. From patio sets to outdoor rugs, there are plenty of pieces to make your outdoor space more inviting. But if you want to give the front of your home a seasonal update, head on over to Amazon this weekend.
The site is packed with thousands of summer wreaths that will freshen up your front door for the new season. Whether you want to add a pop of color or texture, you can take your pick from wreaths of different styles and sizes. And since they're all artificial, they'll make your home's exterior extra cheerful all summer long.
Instead of scrolling through thousands of products, keep reading to see 10 standout summer wreaths starting at just $15.
Shop Summer Wreaths at Amazon
- Puleo International 24-Inch Yellow Jasmine Wreath, $37.99 (orig. $80.99)
- Jinghong 24-Inch Colorful Floral Wreath, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Lskytop 14-Inch Silk Floral Wreath, $17.99 (orig. $18.99)
- Valery Madelyn 24-Inch Lemon and Blueberry Wreath, $66.23 with coupon (orig. $71.99)
- Skrantun 18-Inch Floral Wreath, $14.99 (orig. $22.99)
- Idyllic 18-Inch Sunflower Wreath, $26.99
- Palmhill 22-Inch Daisy and Lavender Decor Wreath, $29.99 (orig. $34.99)
- National Tree Company 22-Inch Flower Wreath, $17.14 (orig. $44.99)
- Palmhill 16-Inch Peony and Hydrangea Wreath, $27.99
- National Tree Company 24-Inch Branch and Lavender Flower Wreath, $48.99
Celebrate the long sunny days characteristic of summer with a bright wreath like the Puleo International 24-Inch Yellow Jasmine Wreath. The vibrant wreath features a twig base adorned with yellow flowers and green jasmine leaves. Shoppers say the "full and sturdy" wreath provides a "gorgeous blast of yellow" to their front doors. One reviewer said it looks "exactly as pictured," and added that "the flowers even had the bees fooled."
Another floral option we're eying is the Jinghong 24-Inch Colorful Flower Wreath that's currently on sale. Its pink, yellow, and purple flowers and pampas grass are intertwined with green leaves. Customers appreciate the "natural-looking" wreath's "bright summer colors."
If you're looking for a floral wreath that's a bit smaller, check out the Lskytop 14-Inch Silk Floral Wreath. It has a bunch of pretty flowers, including big pink peonies. Along with your front door, the small wreath will look great above a mantle or window.
Prefer a unique wreath with fun embellishments? Opt for the Valery Madelyn 24-Inch Wreath that features bright lemons, berries, and leaves. Customers say they're "happy" with the "sturdy" and "beautiful" wreath.
Usher in the sunny new season with a welcoming front door and shop more of our favorite summer wreaths from Amazon ahead.
