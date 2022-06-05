Credit: Amazon
Amazon Is Packed With Bright Summer Wreaths for Your Front Door — and Prices Start at $15

Bonus: A bunch are on sale
By Isabel Garcia June 05, 2022 07:00 AM
When it comes to outdoor decor, it's easy to focus on your backyard refreshes. From patio sets to outdoor rugs, there are plenty of pieces to make your outdoor space more inviting. But if you want to give the front of your home a seasonal update, head on over to Amazon this weekend. 

The site is packed with thousands of summer wreaths that will freshen up your front door for the new season. Whether you want to add a pop of color or texture, you can take your pick from wreaths of different styles and sizes. And since they're all artificial, they'll make your home's exterior extra cheerful all summer long. 

Instead of scrolling through thousands of products, keep reading to see 10 standout summer wreaths starting at just $15.

Shop Summer Wreaths at Amazon 

Celebrate the long sunny days characteristic of summer with a bright wreath like the Puleo International 24-Inch Yellow Jasmine Wreath. The vibrant wreath features a twig base adorned with yellow flowers and green jasmine leaves. Shoppers say the "full and sturdy" wreath provides a "gorgeous blast of yellow" to their front doors. One reviewer said it looks "exactly as pictured," and added that "the flowers even had the bees fooled."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Puleo International 24-Inch Yellow Jasmine Wreath, $37.99 (orig. $80.99); amazon.com

Another floral option we're eying is the Jinghong 24-Inch Colorful Flower Wreath that's currently on sale. Its pink, yellow, and purple flowers and pampas grass are intertwined with green leaves. Customers appreciate the "natural-looking" wreath's "bright summer colors."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Jinghong 24-Inch Colorful Flower Wreath, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a floral wreath that's a bit smaller, check out the Lskytop 14-Inch Silk Floral Wreath. It has a bunch of pretty flowers, including big pink peonies. Along with your front door, the small wreath will look great above a mantle or window. 

Prefer a unique wreath with fun embellishments? Opt for the Valery Madelyn 24-Inch Wreath that features bright lemons, berries, and leaves. Customers say they're "happy" with the "sturdy" and "beautiful" wreath.   

Usher in the sunny new season with a welcoming front door and shop more of our favorite summer wreaths from Amazon ahead. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lskytop 14-Inch Silk Floral Wreath, $17.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Valery Madelyn 24-Inch Lemon and Blueberry Wreath, $66.23 with coupon (orig. $71.99); amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Skrantun 18-Inch Floral Wreath, $14.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Idyllic 18-Inch Sunflower Wreath, $26.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Palmhill 22-Inch Daisy and Lavender Decor Wreath, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! National Tree Company 22-Inch Flower Wreath, $17.14 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Palmhill 16-Inch Peony and Hydrangea Wreath, $27.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! National Tree Company 24-Inch Branch and Lavender Flower Wreath, $48.99; amazon.com 

