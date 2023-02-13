'Summer House' Couple Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Are 'Proud' of New NYC Home, Will Show It Off on Season 7

The fiancés can't wait to show fans their shared apartment on the latest season of the Bravo show, which premieres Monday night

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on February 13, 2023 03:02 PM

For a couple months out of the year, Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke make the Hamptons their home. But last year, prior to getting engaged, the couple moved in together in New York City.

"We're very proud of our apartment together," Radke, 38, tells PEOPLE. "We put a lot of effort into getting it set up and we live together very well."

Radke and Hubbard, 36, had been renting separate apartments in the same building, but moved into a new building to start their lives together. "It was a good setup for while it lasted, but we upgraded big time to the new place," the Syracuse University alum says.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Hubbard agrees. "I've worked really hard my entire life to be able to live in an apartment like this," she says. "And the fact that I get to share that with Carl is really special."

Fans will get to see the Bravo stars' new home on season 7 of Summer House (which premieres Monday night at 9pm ET) when Hubbard and Radke host a housewarming party.

"We had a party at our apartment that's going to be on camera, which I think is a first in Summer House history where we've actually had a party at someone's apartment during the week," Radke — who recently confirmed his departure from castmates Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's beverage company Loverboy — says. "We got to show off our apartment, which I think will be fun for the audience to see."

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged! Inside the Summer House Couple's Romantic Proposal

The couple knew they would cohabitate well because of their time on Summer House. "She always had nice candles and she smelled good, and she was organized and she had her s--t together, which is very attractive," Radke says.

Hubbard jokes that her cleanliness "is what he loves the most about me."

Radke commends all of the longtime Summer House cast members for keeping their Hamptons rentals in tip-top shape.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke
Carl Radke Instagram

"The OGs always do a good job of cleaning up," he says. "We know we're very lucky to be in this house, and we're very fortunate to have this opportunity. And it's respectful to clean up after yourself, not only for the homeowner that you're renting from, but also the group that you're staying with."

Though drama of course ensues throughout the season, Radke says he felt "excited to show the rest of the group how happy" he and Hubbard were going into the summer.

"I was pretty excited to have fun with my girlfriend and be around a group of friends that we've been hanging out with for several years.," he says. "We're not like we were a couple seasons ago — volatile and fighting all the time and having a lot of disagreements, just not seeing eye to eye."

He admits, though, that for their costars, "It's an adjustment for them to see us very affectionate and all over each other. But that's where we are. We're in love and having a good time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 7 of Summer House premieres Monday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy 'Lived and Breathed For Her Children,' Friends Say
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19019 -- Pictured: (l-r) Danielle Olivera, Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Lindsay Hubbard Shares Why She Thinks Engagement to Carl Radke 'Broke' Her Friendship with Danielle Olivera
Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size 2 Pack Cooling Pillow Tout
Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Comfy and Supportive' Bed Pillows  — and They're Just $23 at Amazon
VENO 4 Pack Heavy Duty Extra Large Storage Bag
Shoppers Say It's 'Deceiving' How Much These Storage Bags Can Hold — and They're Just $6 Apiece
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Darryl Webb/AP/Shutterstock (13764049ao) American professional basketball player Brittney Griner acknowledges fans as she watches on the 16th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, in Scottsdale, Ariz Phoenix Open Golf, Scottsdale, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Brittney Griner Attends Phoenix Open in 2nd Public Appearance Since Russian Prisoner Swap
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Eric Andre (L) and Emily Ratajkowski are seen in the West Village on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre All Smiles as They Step Out Together Again in New York City
DJ D-Nice
Famed Club Quarantine DJ D-Nice Is 'So Excited' to Host In-Person Dance Party in Harlem in March
Jason Oppenheim Marie Lou Nurk apartment Credit is @benjamindiedering
Inside 'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk's 'Pretty Perfect' New L.A. Condo
Lindsay Clancy
On Night Her 3 Kids Were Killed, Lindsay Clancy Was 'Smiling and Happy,' Husband Told Police
Lindsay Marie Clancy
Lindsay Clancy Said She Had a 'Touch of Postpartum Anxiety' a Day Before Allegedly Killing Kids: Prosecutors
Josh Hall, Christina Hall, Jessica Waldron & Damon Waldron
Christina Hall Remembers Client with ALS Who Never Got to See Her Home Complete: 'Her Memory Will Live On'
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Kylie Has 'Got It Under Control' Ahead of Super Bowl, Says His Mom Donna
Times Square shooting
Shooting Near Times Square Leaves 22-Year-Old Man Dead
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Says 'It Would Be Crazy' Not to Film His Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
George Santos Was Once Accused of Stealing Puppies Days Before His Animal Charity Held Adoption Event
Lindsay Clancy
Medical Expert Weighs in on Lindsay Clancy Case and Postpartum Psychosis: 'Untethered from Reality'