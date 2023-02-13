'Summer House' Couple Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Are 'Proud' of New NYC Home, Will Show It Off on Season 7

For a couple months out of the year, Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke make the Hamptons their home. But last year, prior to getting engaged, the couple moved in together in New York City.

"We're very proud of our apartment together," Radke, 38, tells PEOPLE. "We put a lot of effort into getting it set up and we live together very well."

Radke and Hubbard, 36, had been renting separate apartments in the same building, but moved into a new building to start their lives together. "It was a good setup for while it lasted, but we upgraded big time to the new place," the Syracuse University alum says.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Hubbard agrees. "I've worked really hard my entire life to be able to live in an apartment like this," she says. "And the fact that I get to share that with Carl is really special."

Fans will get to see the Bravo stars' new home on season 7 of Summer House (which premieres Monday night at 9pm ET) when Hubbard and Radke host a housewarming party.

"We had a party at our apartment that's going to be on camera, which I think is a first in Summer House history where we've actually had a party at someone's apartment during the week," Radke — who recently confirmed his departure from castmates Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's beverage company Loverboy — says. "We got to show off our apartment, which I think will be fun for the audience to see."

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged! Inside the Summer House Couple's Romantic Proposal

The couple knew they would cohabitate well because of their time on Summer House. "She always had nice candles and she smelled good, and she was organized and she had her s--t together, which is very attractive," Radke says.

Hubbard jokes that her cleanliness "is what he loves the most about me."

Radke commends all of the longtime Summer House cast members for keeping their Hamptons rentals in tip-top shape.

Carl Radke Instagram

"The OGs always do a good job of cleaning up," he says. "We know we're very lucky to be in this house, and we're very fortunate to have this opportunity. And it's respectful to clean up after yourself, not only for the homeowner that you're renting from, but also the group that you're staying with."

Though drama of course ensues throughout the season, Radke says he felt "excited to show the rest of the group how happy" he and Hubbard were going into the summer.

"I was pretty excited to have fun with my girlfriend and be around a group of friends that we've been hanging out with for several years.," he says. "We're not like we were a couple seasons ago — volatile and fighting all the time and having a lot of disagreements, just not seeing eye to eye."

He admits, though, that for their costars, "It's an adjustment for them to see us very affectionate and all over each other. But that's where we are. We're in love and having a good time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 7 of Summer House premieres Monday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.