Amazon Launched a Section of Bedroom Makeover Ideas — and We Found 8 Top-Rated Products on Sale
Regardless of your interior design style, your bedroom should be a place where you feel relaxed and ready to unwind after a long day. If you haven't achieved that serenity just yet, we have the perfect place for you to shop. Amazon just launched a summer bedroom storefront, and it's full of bedding, fans, furniture, and decor at discounted prices.
Shop Summer Bedroom Decor on Amazon
- Mingfuxin Woven Tufted 18x18 Throw Pillow Cover, $13.99 (orig. $15.99)
- KyraHome 100% Organic Muslin Cotton Throw Blanket, $27.79 (orig. $32.99)
- Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Bedsure 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket, $39.99 (orig. $42.89)
- Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan, $49.99 (orig. $64.99)
- Vornado Vfan Jr. Vintage Air Circulator Fan, $59.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Bedsure Linen Duvet Cover, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $82.99)
- Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $228.83 (orig. $400)
From lightweight blankets and throw pillow covers to vintage-inspired fans and upholstered bed frames, Amazon's summer bedroom decor ideas section has everything you need to refresh your space for less. Keep scrolling through to check out eight shopper-approved home upgrades on sale.
Mingfuxin Woven Tufted 18x18 Throw Pillow Cover
If you already have throw pillows on your bed, a quick and affordable way to refresh your space is by replacing the pillow covers. This gray and beige 18-by-18-inch woven style comes in both one- and two-piece options. It has a boho-inspired tufted geometric pattern on the front and a hidden zipper closure on the side.
"I love these on my bed," one reviewer wrote. "They give my gray colors a bit of pop, which is exactly what I wanted. I am very pleased, and I've received many compliments."
Buy It! Mingfuxin Woven Tufted 18x18 Throw Pillow Cover, $13.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
KyraHome 100% Organic Muslin Cotton Throw Blanket
Another way to breathe new life into your bedroom is with a summery throw blanket. This plant-dyed one with frayed edges is made from 100 percent muslin cotton. It's super breathable, so it's perfect for the hot summer months, and it's completely machine washable.
"I'm one of those people who gets hot but still wants to cover up," a shopper shared. "This blanket is amazing! It's like being adult-swaddled. It's long enough to cuddle up underneath for a nap, and lightweight enough that I used it at the beach in July in Florida. My new favorite blanket!"
Buy It! KyraHome 100% Organic Muslin Cotton Throw Blanket, $27.79 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
If your allergies are acting up this summer, an air purifier is a great way to rid your room of impurities. The Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier is the number one best-selling travel size air purifier on Amazon. It has an activated carbon filter to remove household odors and smoke from the air and a true hepa filter to trap dust, pollen, and pet hair. You can choose from three fan speeds and use it upright or on its side.
"I have allergies and while sleeping I get stuffed up, so I bought this for my bedroom," a reviewer began. "First night I turned it on before I went to bed, and in the morning, I woke up with no stuffiness. So far so good."
Buy It! Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Bedsure 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket
A throw blanket like the Bedsure 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket can add texture and style to your bed. The 90-by-90-inch blanket is made from breathable cotton and comes in 10 solid colors. In addition to its waffle weave pattern, the throw has finished edges to prevent it from unravelling.
"Great quality blanket with just the right amount of weight to it," a customer said. "We are hot sleepers, so this is perfect with a sheet and no comforter or duvet. The fabric is a pure snow white, and the waffle-weave texture gives it a higher-end look. For the price of it, you won't find a better blanket out there!"
Buy It! Bedsure 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket, $39.99 (orig. $42.89); amazon.com
Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan
It's hard to relax in your bedroom if you're not at a comfortable temperature. The Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan — which is on sale for $50 — can cool off your whole room. It has five speed options, an auto-off timer, auto-off lights, and it oscillates to make sure the cold air reaches every corner. Plus, it's super quiet, so you can easily fall asleep with it on.
"This was exactly what I was looking for for my bedroom," a shopper wrote. "I'm a light sleeper and don't have air conditioning, so in the hot summer months, I need a fan that isn't too loud. It's a big improvement over the other fans I've tried. I love the remote too, since I can turn it off or change the speed from across the room."
Buy It! Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan, $49.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com
Vornado Vfan Jr. Vintage Air Circulator Fan
Another fan option, the small-but-mighty Vornado Vfan Jr. Vintage Air Circulator Fan uses the brand's signature Vortex Action technique to spin out air that bounces off the walls and ceilings, allowing the air to continually circulate throughout the room. You can choose from two speed settings and tilt the fan in any direction you want. Plus, it's made from sturdy metal with a painted finish to give it a vintage look.
"This is our second vintage Vornado because we loved it so much, we bought a second," a customer said. "This is perfect for a small bedroom, gives great air circulation, and also looks great as a feature in a room."
Buy It! Vornado Vfan Jr. Vintage Air Circulator Fan, $59.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Bedsure Linen Duvet Cover
The great thing about duvets is that you can switch out the cover every few years without having to buy an entirely new blanket. If you prefer a minimalistic look, consider the Bedsure Linen Duvet Cover for your bedroom upgrade. It's made from a breathable blend of cotton and linen with button closures and corner ribbons to keep the inner blanket in place. The cover also comes with two matching shams.
"This duvet cover is perfect," a shopper said. "And the color is a beautiful neutral shade! It is very soft and comfy, getting it attached to the duvet was a breeze."
Buy It! Bedsure Linen Duvet Cover, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $82.99); amazon.com
Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
For the ultimate bedroom upgrade, treat yourself to a new upholstered bed frame. The Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame is the best-selling bed on Amazon, and you can get the queen size on sale for $229. It has a durable steel inner frame with foam padding and a velvet exterior with a tufted design on the headboard. Plus, it has wood slats that don't require a box spring under your mattress.
"This bed was easily the best value, best design, and provided the best instructions, tools, and materials to put the bed together," a customer wrote. "Overall, the quality is head and tails above other competitors. Sturdy, attractive, and well designed. Hard to beat!"
Buy It! Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $228.83 (orig. $400); amazon.com
