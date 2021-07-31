Amazon Launched a Section of Bedroom Makeover Ideas — and We Found 8 Top-Rated Products on Sale

Mingfuxin Woven Tufted 18x18 Throw Pillow Cover

If you already have throw pillows on your bed, a quick and affordable way to refresh your space is by replacing the pillow covers. This gray and beige 18-by-18-inch woven style comes in both one- and two-piece options. It has a boho-inspired tufted geometric pattern on the front and a hidden zipper closure on the side.

"I love these on my bed," one reviewer wrote. "They give my gray colors a bit of pop, which is exactly what I wanted. I am very pleased, and I've received many compliments."

Buy It! Mingfuxin Woven Tufted 18x18 Throw Pillow Cover, $13.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com