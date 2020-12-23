Over 9,000 Amazon Shoppers Love These ‘Hotel-Quality’ Pillows — and They’re Just $14 Each
The search for the perfect pillow can lead to a lot of trial and error, as you splurge on cushion after cushion, only to find that they’re just not quite right. Maybe they’re a little too firm for your liking, or perhaps they get squished out of shape after just a week. Pillow shopping can feel like a gamble most of the time — but according to Amazon shoppers, there’s a budget-friendly option that’s just right.
Sumitu’s down alternative pillow has over 9,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers attesting to its high quality and comfort level. It’s made with a hypoallergenic fiberfill and a 100 percent Egyptian cotton cover, and it’s machine-washable. Best of all, the pillow, which comes in a two-pack, is currently on sale for just $27, or about $14 per pillow — that’s a 55 percent markdown.
The pillow is of medium height, with a plushness that’s somewhere between firm and soft. “I’ve bought and given up on so many pillows from different stores and different manufacturers, as well as different fillings and thicknesses, and these are by far the softest and most supportive,” one shopper wrote. “Every other pillow I’ve used requires flipping and fluffing several times a night, but these do not.”
Other shoppers were impressed that the pillow holds its original shape well, but “gives a bit to conform for your neck and face,” a feature that led many shoppers (151, to be exact) to declare it the “best pillow” they’d ever used.
In particular, reviewers who deal with chronic pain commented on the Sumitu pillow’s effect on their ability to sleep comfortably in spite of their problem areas. “I deal with chronic pain, especially in the neck and shoulder area. Since I got these, I only need one pillow to sleep,” one shopper wrote. “No more tossing and turning, no more insomnia, no more neck and/or shoulder discomfort or headaches when I wake up. I don't even think I roll over in my sleep.”
The pillows are also well-designed for both side and back sleepers, though some shoppers note they might be a little too fluffy for those who tend to sleep on their stomachs. As a whole, though, reviewers say they’re perfectly comfortable — so much so that many have found themselves ordering a second set.
