Amazon Shoppers Say These Cooling Towels Are 'Magic' — and They're Only $18
Although there are plenty of ways to cool down in the summer — whether you're standing directly in front of an air conditioner or running straight into the ocean — it's harder to wean off the heat after you've exercised or if you have to spend hours outside without access to a fan. One way Amazon shoppers suggest keeping cool this summer is by snagging a set of cooling towels.
The Sukeen Cooling Towels are super easy to use. Simply soak one of the handheld towels in water, wring and shake it out, and then wrap it around your neck. Made from a breathable mesh material, the cooling towel pulls the sweat away from your skin, keeping you cool for up to three hours. They're small enough to pack in a bag and use for just about any occasion, whether you're suffering from a fever, exercising indoors, prone to hot flashes, or playing a sport. Even dogs can cool down by wearing the towels.
One set comes with four cooling towels, each packed into its own reusable pouch fitted with a carabiner clip that can be attached to a belt, sports bag, and travel backpack for easy transport. Plus, you can choose from a handful of colors, whether you like bold colors like pink and purple or more muted hues like dark blue and brown.
Buy It! Sukeen Cooling Towels, $17.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
The cooling towels have picked up nearly 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say the "magic" towels "keep you cool for hours" and are a "must-have for long days in the sun." Another reviewer shares that their husband "says they really help when he starts to feel overheated at work."
"[I] bought these for a family trip to Disney World in June, and man was that ever a good decision," one five-star reviewer says. "I've lived in Florida all my life, and while you never really get used to the heat here, I now have a new way to deal with it. These towels made a huge difference in being able to tolerate the sun all day at a theme park. It kept us cooler and much more comfortable than in the past. Now I won't go to a theme park in the summer without these!"
"These towels are amazing," another user says. "I have had heat stroke in the past and am very sensitive to overheating. These towels cool me enough that I am able to work outside on days that I would otherwise overheat. I've also used them at outdoor events where I was sitting in direct sunlight and they really helped. They stay cool and damp, and shaking once or twice cools them right down."
If you're planning on spending time in the sun this summer, shop the Sukeen Cooling Towels for just $18 at Amazon.